Steal a Blue Lock Character Codes (July 2025) 

My boy Nagi is so cheap, and if you want to buy 200000 of them, you need Steal a Blue Lock Character codes.

Updated July 2, 2025 Added new code!

If you want to save Nagi from McDonalds and Sendou from dying in war (I am being so serious, he goes to war), then you need to redeem Steal a Blue Lock Character codes. How else are you gonna save them from themselves if you don’t lock them up in your closet?

All Steal a Blue Lock Character Codes List

Active Steal a Blue Lock Character Codes

NOELNOA: 4k Yen

Expired Steal a Blue Lock Character Codes

There are currently no expired Steal a Blue Lock Character codes.

How to Redeem Steal a Blue Lock Character Codes

Here is how to redeem Steal a Blue Lock Character codes. Simply follow these steps below:

Launch Steal a Blue Lock Character on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

