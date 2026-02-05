Forgot password
Spin a Baddie promo art.
Omage via 44th class
Category:
Codes

Spin a Baddie Codes (February 2026)

Need plenty of rare dice and a whole vault of gems and cash? Use Spin a Baddie codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Feb 5, 2026 09:51 am

Updated: February 5, 2026

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Every spin of the dice could land a totally new Baddie, while the ones you’ve got keep earning cash for you. Hatch pets to boost your luck, perform rebirths for extra perks, and earn gems by collecting new characters. Grab even more essential resources with Spin a Baddie codes.

All Spin a Baddie Codes List

Working Spin a Baddie Codes

  • GEMSGEMSGEMS1: Free rewards (New)
  • GEMSGEMSGEMS: 250 Gems
  • GOLDENDICE: 50 Golden Dice

Invalid Spin a Baddie Codes

  • There are no invalid Spin a Baddie codes right now.

Related: My Anime Collection codes

How to Redeem Codes in Spin a Baddie

Follow the steps below to redeem Spin a Baddie codes:

How to redeem Spin a Baddie codes
Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Run Spin a Baddie on Roblox.
  2. Press the Store button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll to find the Codes section and input your code into the text box.
  4. Press REDEEM to get freebies.

Many Roblox games feature codes as a means to get a bunch of free goodies that’ll help you progress faster. Visit our Roblox Codes page and see if we’ve got just what you need for your dearest Roblox titles!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author