Spin a Baddie Codes (February 2026)

Updated: February 5, 2026
Added new codes!
Every spin of the dice could land a totally new Baddie, while the ones you’ve got keep earning cash for you. Hatch pets to boost your luck, perform rebirths for extra perks, and earn gems by collecting new characters. Grab even more essential resources with Spin a Baddie codes.
All Spin a Baddie Codes List
Working Spin a Baddie Codes
- GEMSGEMSGEMS1: Free rewards (New)
- GEMSGEMSGEMS: 250 Gems
- GOLDENDICE: 50 Golden Dice
Invalid Spin a Baddie Codes
- There are no invalid Spin a Baddie codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Spin a Baddie
Follow the steps below to redeem Spin a Baddie codes:
- Run Spin a Baddie on Roblox.
- Press the Store button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll to find the Codes section and input your code into the text box.
- Press REDEEM to get freebies.
Updated: Feb 5, 2026 09:51 am