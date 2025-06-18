Forgot password
Shuriken Simulator featured image.
Screenshot by Twinfinite
Shuriken Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Obtain free Pets and other fabulous rewards with the help of Shuriken Simulator codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jun 18, 2025 03:01 am

Updated: June 18, 2025

Added a new code!

Become a shuriken master and defeat anyone who stands in your way. Train hard, summon useful pets, and perform as many rebirths as you can until you’re strong enough to claim the King of the Hill title. If you’re having trouble dealing with your foes, Shuriken Simulator codes can help.

All Shuriken Simulator Codes List

Active Shuriken Simulator Codes

  • WumpusReward2025: Wumpus Pet (New)

Expired Shuriken Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired Shuriken Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Shuriken Simulator

Take the steps listed in our guide below to redeem your Shuriken Simulator codes.

How to redeem Shuriken Simulator codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Shuriken Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the Wumpus button in the menu at the top of the screen.
  3. Use the Enter the code field to input a code from our list.
  4. Hit Claim to redeem your free rewards.

You can find many more codes that provide some fantastic free rewards by checking out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite.

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.