Shuriken Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 18, 2025
Added a new code!
Become a shuriken master and defeat anyone who stands in your way. Train hard, summon useful pets, and perform as many rebirths as you can until you’re strong enough to claim the King of the Hill title. If you’re having trouble dealing with your foes, Shuriken Simulator codes can help.
All Shuriken Simulator Codes List
Active Shuriken Simulator Codes
- WumpusReward2025: Wumpus Pet (New)
Expired Shuriken Simulator Codes
- There are no expired Shuriken Simulator codes right now.
How to Redeem Codes in Shuriken Simulator
Take the steps listed in our guide below to redeem your Shuriken Simulator codes.
- Launch Shuriken Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Wumpus button in the menu at the top of the screen.
- Use the Enter the code field to input a code from our list.
- Hit Claim to redeem your free rewards.
Published: Jun 18, 2025 03:01 am