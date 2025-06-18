Shuriken Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Obtain free Pets and other fabulous rewards with the help of Shuriken Simulator codes!

Updated: June 18, 2025 Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Become a shuriken master and defeat anyone who stands in your way. Train hard, summon useful pets, and perform as many rebirths as you can until you’re strong enough to claim the King of the Hill title. If you’re having trouble dealing with your foes, Shuriken Simulator codes can help.

All Shuriken Simulator Codes List

Active Shuriken Simulator Codes

WumpusReward2025: Wumpus Pet (New)

Expired Shuriken Simulator Codes

There are no expired Shuriken Simulator codes right now.

Related: Gym Star Simulator codes

How to Redeem Codes in Shuriken Simulator

Take the steps listed in our guide below to redeem your Shuriken Simulator codes.

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Shuriken Simulator in Roblox. Press the Wumpus button in the menu at the top of the screen. Use the Enter the code field to input a code from our list. Hit Claim to redeem your free rewards.

You can find many more codes that provide some fantastic free rewards by checking out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy