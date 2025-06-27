SharkBite 2 Codes (June 2025) [GAME MODES UPDATE]

Become the most dangerous ocean predator, or turn it into chum! SharkBite 2 codes will help you get all the resources you need for the job.

Updated: June 27, 2025 We added new codes!

When you’re in the open waters, it’s eat or be eaten unless you’re human, in which case you can only run and hope for the best! Whether you become a deep-water carnivore or an innocent seaman, you can make it out in one piece with SharkBite 2 codes.

All SharkBite 2 Codes List

Working SharkBite 2 Codes

SB2CODES : 100 Teeth, Sign (New)

: 100 Teeth, Sign TWOYEARS : Two-year Anniversary Rewards (New)

: Two-year Anniversary Rewards 200K: Two-year Anniversary Candle boat builder asset (New)

Expired SharkBite 2 Codes

200K

100K

1BILLION

SimonsSpace

FROGGYBOAT

DUCKYRAPTOR

SHARKCAGE

RGBSHARK

ONEYEAR

SHARKBITE2

FREETEETH

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in SharkBite 2

If you’re struggling to redeem SharkBite 2 codes, follow the steps below to ensure success:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch SharkBite 2 on Roblox and press Play. Press the gift button (1) on the far-left side of the screen. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

