Roblox Truck Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Roblox Truck Simulator is a simple driving game where you can traverse miles of open roads as a truck driver. Before starting this relaxing journey, you should check out this handy guide to find out all valid codes you can use to get some free rewards.

All Roblox Truck Simulator Codes List

EIeven Games has released a bunch of codes for players to redeem to obtain some free cash. Here is the list of all working and expired codes in Roblox Truck Simulator.

Roblox Truck Simulator Codes (Working)

MondayUpdate – Redeem to get 125,000 Cash

– Redeem to get 125,000 Cash Welcome – Redeem to get 125,000 Cash

– Redeem to get 125,000 Cash ElevenGames – Redeem to get 125,000 Cash

– Redeem to get 125,000 Cash RTSBACK – Redeem to get 500,000 Cash

Roblox Truck Simulator Codes (Expired)

KIRKENES – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid SaturdayUpdate – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid Majestic – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid RTSAgain – This code is invalid

– This code is invalid NewUpdate – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Truck Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Roblox Truck Simulator on the Roblox app. Click the black gift box icon on the bottom right corner of the screen. Insert one of the valid Roblox Truck Simulator codes into the text box. Press the Redeem Code button to claim your Cash.

How Can You Get More Roblox Truck Simulator Codes?

You can get more Roblox Truck Simulator codes by liking the Roblox game page since the developer has promised to release a new code after reaching the next milestone. You can also join Eleven Games Roblox Group and Discord Server to get news about the game. The developer even has a YouTube channel where you can watch Roblox Truck Simulator trailers.

Why Are My Roblox Truck Simulator Codes Not Working?

You should watch out for any typos when typing a code in Roblox Truck Simulator because they are all case-sensitive. I recommend you copy and paste from our valid code list to avoid unnecessary errors. If it still doesn’t work, then the code has likely expired, and you can notify us in the comment section.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Roblox Truck Simulator

Besides redeeming codes and joining the developer’s Roblox Group, the easiest way to get more Cash is to drive your truck. After all, you are playing as a truck driver, and you can only get paid if you drive.

What Is Roblox Truck Simulator?

Roblox Truck Simulator is a relaxing driving game where you play as a truck driver who is delivering goods to their destinations. You are also free to take the role of emergency services, taxi driver, or other occupations. The more you drive, the more Cash you will gain and the more vehicles you can unlock in the Garage.

That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Truck Simulator codes. For more Roblox content, you should check out our other code posts, such as Driving Empire and Ultimate Tower Defense.