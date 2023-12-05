Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution Codes (December 2023)

It’s no surprise that among Roblox’s exhausting list of anime games, there’s one based on The Seven Deadly Sins. As an RPG, Deadly Sins Retribution gives you the ability to create your own character, level up, complete quests, earn new gear, and wield powerful magic.
To help you on your journey, we suggest using these Deadly Sins Retribution codes as soon as possible!
All Deadly Sins Retribution Roblox Codes
This wave of codes for Deadly Sins Retribution is offering a lot of Race and Magic spins, which you can use to (possibly) get more powerful races and magic. You’ll see some double EXP boosts in there, too. As of Dec. 5, 2023, these codes are still working in-game:
- 3leafclover: Stat Reset
- 4leafclover: x25 Race and Magic Spins
- 5leafclover: Double EXP for 800 seconds
- demonking: x15 Race and Magic Spins
- demonkingsunday: x15 Race and Magic Spins
- fairyexp: Double EXP for 400 seconds
- fairyrealm: x40 Race and Magic Spins
- fairyreset: Stat Reset
- fairyspins: x25 Race and Magic Spins
- immortality: x25 Race and Magic Spins
- shrine: x25 Race and Magic Spins
- Skyline: x25 Race and Magic Spins
- weloveretribution: x35 Race and Magic Spins
All Expired Codes in Deadly Sins Retribution
Deadly Sins Retribution has had quite a long run on Roblox. So, naturally, many of its Roblox codes have come and gone. As of Dec. 5, 2023, you can’t use these codes anymore:
- 2500concurrent
- 50klikes
- 55klikes
- anniversarydelayed
- anniversarytreat
- anotherbugfix
- anotherupdateyes
- arcaneodyssey
- blessings
- bossnerf
- chasethebag
- clover_retribution
- cloverretributiontesting
- deadlyforest
- Delaycode
- dropthegifts
- dsrtiktok
- dsryoutube
- eventtime
- fabdelay
- fabfix1
- fabfixesyetagain
- fabgoestosleep
- fabis23now
- fabisworking
- fairy
- freereset
- freereset2
- freereset3
- freereset4
- freereset5
- freereset6
- freereset7
- freereset8
- freereset9
- getthepumpkin
- giftchange
- halloweenfix
- halloweenpart1
- halloweenpart2soon
- halloweenpoint
- halloweenreward
- happycode
- happyhalloween
- happyholidays
- happyholidays2022
- hellblaze
- horizon
- hybridupdate
- megaupdate
- mondayupdate
- mothersday
- newyear2023
- octobergoals
- Preparation
- preupdatepatch
- preupdatepatch2
- preupdatepatch3
- quickfix
- quickfix2
- raremagic1
- rarerace
- rerelease1
- rerelease2
- rerelease3
- rerelease4
- rerelease5
- rerelease6
- roballlate
- robirthday
- somefixes
- spookyseason
- thankful
- thankful2
- thankyou1000
- thankyou1700
- tiktokup
- upd1
- update2coming
- update2week
- update3coming
- update4coming
- updatesoon
- welovedsr
- weloveexp
- wereallydolovedsr
- yetanotherbugfix
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
Much like Attack on Titan Revolution, you don’t redeem codes while in-game. When you first launch Deadly Sins Retribution, you’ll come to the main menu before logging. The main menu is where you want to be, so if you’re in-game already, close the game and relaunch.
Now, at the main menu, choose the ‘Customize’ option. From there, choose ‘Race & Magic.’ Along the bottom-left corner, you’ll see the code redemption window. Keep in mind codes are case-sensitive, so type them exactly how they appear on our list.
Yes, it is that easy to redeem Roblox codes in Deadly Sins Retribution. A little tedious, but hey, free stuff is free stuff. You can find more free goodies using the links below! We also suggest checking out the best games on Roblox.