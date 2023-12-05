Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution Codes (December 2023)

It’s no surprise that among Roblox’s exhausting list of anime games, there’s one based on The Seven Deadly Sins. As an RPG, Deadly Sins Retribution gives you the ability to create your own character, level up, complete quests, earn new gear, and wield powerful magic.

To help you on your journey, we suggest using these Deadly Sins Retribution codes as soon as possible!

All Deadly Sins Retribution Roblox Codes

This wave of codes for Deadly Sins Retribution is offering a lot of Race and Magic spins, which you can use to (possibly) get more powerful races and magic. You’ll see some double EXP boosts in there, too. As of Dec. 5, 2023, these codes are still working in-game:

3leafclover : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset 4leafclover : x25 Race and Magic Spins

: x25 Race and Magic Spins 5leafclover : Double EXP for 800 seconds

: Double EXP for 800 seconds demonking : x15 Race and Magic Spins

: x15 Race and Magic Spins demonkingsunday : x15 Race and Magic Spins

: x15 Race and Magic Spins fairyexp : Double EXP for 400 seconds

: Double EXP for 400 seconds fairyrealm : x40 Race and Magic Spins

: x40 Race and Magic Spins fairyreset : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset fairyspins : x25 Race and Magic Spins

: x25 Race and Magic Spins immortality : x25 Race and Magic Spins

: x25 Race and Magic Spins shrine : x25 Race and Magic Spins

: x25 Race and Magic Spins Skyline : x25 Race and Magic Spins

: x25 Race and Magic Spins weloveretribution: x35 Race and Magic Spins

All Expired Codes in Deadly Sins Retribution

Deadly Sins Retribution has had quite a long run on Roblox. So, naturally, many of its Roblox codes have come and gone. As of Dec. 5, 2023, you can’t use these codes anymore:

2500concurrent

50klikes

55klikes

anniversarydelayed

anniversarytreat

anotherbugfix

anotherupdateyes

arcaneodyssey

blessings

bossnerf

chasethebag

clover_retribution

cloverretributiontesting

deadlyforest

Delaycode

dropthegifts

dsrtiktok

dsryoutube

eventtime

fabdelay

fabfix1

fabfixesyetagain

fabgoestosleep

fabis23now

fabisworking

fairy

freereset

freereset2

freereset3

freereset4

freereset5

freereset6

freereset7

freereset8

freereset9

getthepumpkin

giftchange

halloweenfix

halloweenpart1

halloweenpart2soon

halloweenpoint

halloweenreward

happycode

happyhalloween

happyholidays

happyholidays2022

hellblaze

horizon

hybridupdate

megaupdate

mondayupdate

mothersday

newyear2023

octobergoals

Preparation

preupdatepatch

preupdatepatch2

preupdatepatch3

quickfix

quickfix2

raremagic1

rarerace

rerelease1

rerelease2

rerelease3

rerelease4

rerelease5

rerelease6

roballlate

robirthday

somefixes

spookyseason

thankful

thankful2

thankyou1000

thankyou1700

tiktokup

upd1

update2coming

update2week

update3coming

update4coming

updatesoon

welovedsr

weloveexp

wereallydolovedsr

yetanotherbugfix

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Much like Attack on Titan Revolution, you don’t redeem codes while in-game. When you first launch Deadly Sins Retribution, you’ll come to the main menu before logging. The main menu is where you want to be, so if you’re in-game already, close the game and relaunch.

Now, at the main menu, choose the ‘Customize’ option. From there, choose ‘Race & Magic.’ Along the bottom-left corner, you’ll see the code redemption window. Keep in mind codes are case-sensitive, so type them exactly how they appear on our list.

Yes, it is that easy to redeem Roblox codes in Deadly Sins Retribution. A little tedious, but hey, free stuff is free stuff. You can find more free goodies using the links below! We also suggest checking out the best games on Roblox.