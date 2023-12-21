Roblox Color Block Race Codes (December 2023)

Color Block Race is a racing Roblox game where you need to reach the finish without falling. Before starting your first race, you should check out our guide to find out all the valid codes you can use to get a headstart.

All Color Block Race Codes List

BabiStudio has released some free codes that you can use in the game to get free Wins. Here are the lists of all working and expired codes in Color Block Race.

Color Block Race Codes (Working)

like32k – Redeem to get Wins x5

Color Block Race Codes (Expired)

like20k – This code is invalid

How to Redeem Codes in Color Block Race

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Color Block Race on the Roblox app. Open the Codes menu by approaching the massive gift box in the lobby. Copy and paste one of the working Color Block Race codes in the text box. Press the Enter button to claim your free Wins.

How Can You Get More Color Block Race Codes?

The best way to get more Color Block Race codes is to join the official BabiStudio Roblox Group, where the developer shares new codes and other important updates. I also recommend you bookmark this page if you don’t want to bother looking for new codes yourself.

Why Are My Color Block Race Codes Not Working?

The code may not work because you have a typo. As usual, you can easily prevent errors by directly copying one of the valid codes from our list. You may also have used the code before, so it won’t work if you try it the second time.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Color Block Race

Besides redeeming codes, you can obtain more free rewards by clicking on the gift box at the top of the screen. The game will grant you a gift every few minutes, but the timer will reset if you leave the game.

What Is Color Block Race?

In Color Block Race, your goal is to race against other players to reach the finish line without falling. The floor will regularly disappear, and you must stand on the correct colored block to avoid getting eliminated.

That’s everything you need to know about Color Block Race codes. For more Roblox content, check out our other code posts on Twinfinite, such as Da Hood and Jujutsu Online.