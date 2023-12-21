Roblox Color Block But Lava Codes (December 2023)

Color Block But Lava is a slightly different spin on a Roblox classic, combining the classic Color Block game with The Floor is Lava. If you’re looking to jump into this game for some fun, then it’s also worth knowing how to get some freebies via redeemable codes. We’ve listed these off for you, so follow along below to snag yourself some free rewards.

All Available Codes in Roblox Color Block But Lava

Are you looking for official Color Block But Lava codes to help you earn some freebies? Well, you’re in luck! We’ve rounded up and listed all currently active codes, which will grant you various rewards upon redemption.

like100 – Trophy x2

All Expired Codes in Roblox Color Block But Lava

Luckily, there are no expired codes for Color Block But Lava in Roblox just yet. However, as time passes this wil very like change, so we’ll be sure to keep this list updated as old codes go out of date and new codes are released.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Color Block But Lava

Redeeming codes in Roblox’s Color Block But Lava game is super straightforward, and will only take just a few seconds of your time. First you’ll need to open the Roblox app, or launch through your browser, and load up the Color Block But Lava game.

After losing into the Color Block But Lava game, you will find yourself in an area with donation boards, shops and more. Turn around from the direction in which you spawned into, and you will see a glowing present box, which is where you import eligible codes.

Image Source: Roblox

To use the redeem feature, simply walk up to the present. Once your character touches it, this will automatically open the code redeem menu, where you can enter the codes mentioned earlier in this post.

Image Source: Roblox

And that’s all the redeemable codes for Roblox Color Block But Lava. Now that you’ve nabbe the freebies for this game, why not check out the rest of out content here at Twinfinite? We have a variety of different codes topics for many Roblox favorites, such as Pet Tycoon 2.