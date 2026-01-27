Project Sonic TD Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 27, 2026 We added the latest codes!

Project: Sonic TD involves Sonic, big-brain strategy, and codes. Why run through loops when you can set up a defensive line of the world’s fastest heroes? From Sonic and Tails to heavy hitters like Knuckles, it’s time to stop Dr. Eggman’s robotic army in their tracks.

All Project: Sonic TD Codes List

Active Project: Sonic TD Codes

SORRYFORDATAWIPE : 1k Rings, 15 RSR, and 5 Test Crates

: 1k Rings, 15 RSR, and 5 Test Crates UPDATE1PART1 : 1k Rings and 5 RSR

: 1k Rings and 5 RSR PROJECTSONICTOWERDELAY!! : 25 Test Crates, 25 Holiday Crates, and 25 Halloween Crates

: 25 Test Crates, 25 Holiday Crates, and 25 Halloween Crates ALPHA : 10 Test Crates

: 10 Test Crates ENDLESS : 500 Rings and 10 Test Crates

: 500 Rings and 10 Test Crates TIMESCALE: 1k Rings and 10 RSR

Expired Project: Sonic TD Codes

2500MEMBERS!

How to Redeem Codes in Project: Sonic TD

To properly redeem Project: Sonic TD, do the following:

Launch Project: Sonic TD in Roblox. Click on the Settings button in the top-right corner. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to receive goodies.

Project: Sonic TD Trello Link

For an inside look at what’s brewing in the lab, head over to the Project: Sonic TD Trello—your ultimate command center for tracking the latest unit tier lists, upcoming character releases, and the top-secret development roadmap that keeps the game running at supersonic speeds!

