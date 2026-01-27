Forgot password
Promo image for Project: Sonic TD.
Image via Project Sonic Td
Project Sonic TD Codes (January 2026)

Gotta place 'em fast! Quick! Quick! Get the Project: Sonic TD codes and place units fast!
Updated: Jan 27, 2026 02:25 am

Updated: January 27, 2026

We added the latest codes!

Project: Sonic TD involves Sonic, big-brain strategy, and codes. Why run through loops when you can set up a defensive line of the world’s fastest heroes? From Sonic and Tails to heavy hitters like Knuckles, it’s time to stop Dr. Eggman’s robotic army in their tracks.

All Project: Sonic TD Codes List

Active Project: Sonic TD Codes

  • SORRYFORDATAWIPE: 1k Rings, 15 RSR, and 5 Test Crates
  • UPDATE1PART1: 1k Rings and 5 RSR
  • PROJECTSONICTOWERDELAY!!: 25 Test Crates, 25 Holiday Crates, and 25 Halloween Crates
  • ALPHA: 10 Test Crates
  • ENDLESS: 500 Rings and 10 Test Crates
  • TIMESCALE: 1k Rings and 10 RSR

Expired Project: Sonic TD Codes

  • 2500MEMBERS!

How to Redeem Codes in Project: Sonic TD

To properly redeem Project: Sonic TD, do the following:

How to redeem Project: Sonic TD codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Project: Sonic TD in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Settings button in the top-right corner.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Redeem to receive goodies.

For an inside look at what’s brewing in the lab, head over to the Project: Sonic TD Trello—your ultimate command center for tracking the latest unit tier lists, upcoming character releases, and the top-secret development roadmap that keeps the game running at supersonic speeds!

Consider this your personal cheat sheet! Head over to our Roblox Codes page to grab the latest drops before they expire.

