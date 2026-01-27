Project Sonic TD Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 27, 2026
Project: Sonic TD involves Sonic, big-brain strategy, and codes. Why run through loops when you can set up a defensive line of the world’s fastest heroes? From Sonic and Tails to heavy hitters like Knuckles, it’s time to stop Dr. Eggman’s robotic army in their tracks.
All Project: Sonic TD Codes List
Active Project: Sonic TD Codes
- SORRYFORDATAWIPE: 1k Rings, 15 RSR, and 5 Test Crates
- UPDATE1PART1: 1k Rings and 5 RSR
- PROJECTSONICTOWERDELAY!!: 25 Test Crates, 25 Holiday Crates, and 25 Halloween Crates
- ALPHA: 10 Test Crates
- ENDLESS: 500 Rings and 10 Test Crates
- TIMESCALE: 1k Rings and 10 RSR
Expired Project: Sonic TD Codes
- 2500MEMBERS!
How to Redeem Codes in Project: Sonic TD
To properly redeem Project: Sonic TD, do the following:
- Launch Project: Sonic TD in Roblox.
- Click on the Settings button in the top-right corner.
- Enter a code into the text field.
- Hit Redeem to receive goodies.
Project: Sonic TD Trello Link
For an inside look at what’s brewing in the lab, head over to the Project: Sonic TD Trello—your ultimate command center for tracking the latest unit tier lists, upcoming character releases, and the top-secret development roadmap that keeps the game running at supersonic speeds!
