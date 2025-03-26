Forgot password
Plant Evolution promo art
Image via Dave's Vegetable Garden
Plant Evolution Codes (March 2025)

Plant Evolution codes are the best way to get free gems, potions, and pets.
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
Published: Mar 26, 2025 06:58 am

Updated: March 26, 2025Plant Evolution

We added new codes!

Plant Evolution codes can make even the most black-thumbed gardener into an expert horticulturist by offering free Gems and Potions. Since I accidentally killed a succulent I got as an apology gift, it’s nice to enjoy the world where Mr. Planty is thriving and where I can handle the burden of responsibility.

All Plant Evolution Codes List

Working Plant Evolution Codes 

  • UPD2: 100 Gems
  • WORLD3: 200 Gems
  • 5000LIKES: 500 Gems
  • 3000LIKES: 3 Potions
  • 2000LIKES: 3 Potions
  • 1500LIKES: 3 Potions
  • PVZ: 1 Pet
  • Garden: 1 Luck Potion
  • Dave: 10 Gems

Expired Plant Evolution Codes 

  • 10000LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Plant Evolution

To redeem Plant Evolution codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Plant Evolution codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Plant Evolution on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll to the right till you reach the Redemption Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to claim the rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

