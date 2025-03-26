Plant Evolution Codes (March 2025)

Plant Evolution codes are the best way to get free gems, potions, and pets.

Plant Evolution

Plant Evolution codes can make even the most black-thumbed gardener into an expert horticulturist by offering free Gems and Potions. Since I accidentally killed a succulent I got as an apology gift, it’s nice to enjoy the world where Mr. Planty is thriving and where I can handle the burden of responsibility.

All Plant Evolution Codes List

Working Plant Evolution Codes

UPD2 : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems WORLD3 : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems 5000LIKES : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems 3000LIKES : 3 Potions

: 3 Potions 2000LIKES : 3 Potions

: 3 Potions 1500LIKES : 3 Potions

: 3 Potions PVZ : 1 Pet

: 1 Pet Garden : 1 Luck Potion

: 1 Luck Potion Dave: 10 Gems

Expired Plant Evolution Codes

10000LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Plant Evolution

To redeem Plant Evolution codes, follow the steps below:

Launch Plant Evolution on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the right till you reach the Redemption Code text box. Press Redeem to claim the rewards.

