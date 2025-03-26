Plant Evolution Codes (March 2025)

Updated: March 26, 2025Plant Evolution
Plant Evolution codes can make even the most black-thumbed gardener into an expert horticulturist by offering free Gems and Potions. Since I accidentally killed a succulent I got as an apology gift, it’s nice to enjoy the world where Mr. Planty is thriving and where I can handle the burden of responsibility.
All Plant Evolution Codes List
Working Plant Evolution Codes
- UPD2: 100 Gems
- WORLD3: 200 Gems
- 5000LIKES: 500 Gems
- 3000LIKES: 3 Potions
- 2000LIKES: 3 Potions
- 1500LIKES: 3 Potions
- PVZ: 1 Pet
- Garden: 1 Luck Potion
- Dave: 10 Gems
Expired Plant Evolution Codes
- 10000LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Plant Evolution
To redeem Plant Evolution codes, follow the steps below:
- Launch Plant Evolution on Roblox.
- Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Scroll to the right till you reach the Redemption Code text box.
- Press Redeem to claim the rewards.
Published: Mar 26, 2025 06:58 am