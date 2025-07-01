Phonk RNG Codes (July 2025) 

Updated July 1, 2025 Added new codes!

Rolling for your least favorite Phonk song, since the worse they are the better they are, is tough stuff. You need to get lucky in order to listen to bangers. Or do you? With Phonk RNG, waiting for the perfect song to drop is a thing of the past, you can simply buy them!

All Phonk RNG Codes List

Active Phonk RNG Codes

PHONK48 : 10000 Coins (New)

: 10000 Coins JESUIS: 7500 Coins (New)

7500 Coins 2MVISITS: 4000 Coins (New)

4000 Coins 80KLIKES: 4000 Coins (New)

Expired Phonk RNG Codes

There are currently no expired Phonk RNG codes.

How to Redeem Phonk RNG Codes

Here is how to redeem Phonk RNG codes. Simply follow these steps below:

Launch Phonk RNG on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Ok and receive your goodies.

