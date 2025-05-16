PAYLOAD Codes (May 2025) 

If you want a helping hand in unlocking classes, you need PAYLOAD codes.

Updated May 16, 2025 Added a new code!

A well return to form for Roblox titles. You choose a class, protect a payload while killing waves of enemies, and unlock various perks. It’s a classic and eternally enjoyable gameplay mode, and with PAYLOAD codes, it’s an absolute joy to experience.

All PAYLOAD Codes List

Active PAYLOAD Codes

alpha: 250 Money (New)

Expired PAYLOAD Codes

There are currently no expired PAYLOAD codes.

How to Redeem PAYLOAD Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem PAYLOAD codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch PAYLOAD on Roblox. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit submit and receive your goodies.

