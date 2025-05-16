Forgot password
PAYLOAD Official Image
Image via @ArcadeRockstar
Category:
Codes

PAYLOAD Codes (May 2025) 

If you want a helping hand in unlocking classes, you need PAYLOAD codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 16, 2025 07:25 am

Updated May 16, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

A well return to form for Roblox titles. You choose a class, protect a payload while killing waves of enemies, and unlock various perks. It’s a classic and eternally enjoyable gameplay mode, and with PAYLOAD codes, it’s an absolute joy to experience.

All PAYLOAD Codes List

Active PAYLOAD Codes 

  • alpha: 250 Money (New)

Expired PAYLOAD Codes

  • There are currently no expired PAYLOAD codes.

How to Redeem PAYLOAD Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem PAYLOAD codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Payload codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch PAYLOAD on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
  4. Hit submit and receive your goodies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
