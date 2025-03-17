Overtake Codes (”March)

Updated: March 17, 2025 Found new codes!

Would you like to build the car of your dreams, customize it whichever way you want, and take it to the streets? You can do just that in a competitive experience that will leave you wanting more! And when it comes to upgrades and customizations, those will be easier to do if you redeem Overtake codes.

All Overtake Codes List

Active Overtake Codes

SRYFORBUG: 10k Cash

10k Cash 100K_VISITS: 50k Cash

50k Cash 3K_FAVORITES: 10k Cash

Expired Overtake Codes

200_FAVORITES

8K_VISITS

50K_VISITS

2K_FAVORITES

How to Redeem Overtake Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Overtake codes:

Launch Overtake on Roblox. If it’s your first time playing the game, finish the tutorial. Go to the Shop. In the Shop menu, click on Codes. Type in your code in the Enter Code text box. Click the Redeem button to enjoy your freebies.

