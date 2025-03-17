Overtake Codes (”March)

Updated: March 17, 2025
Would you like to build the car of your dreams, customize it whichever way you want, and take it to the streets? You can do just that in a competitive experience that will leave you wanting more! And when it comes to upgrades and customizations, those will be easier to do if you redeem Overtake codes.
All Overtake Codes List
Active Overtake Codes
- SRYFORBUG: 10k Cash
- 100K_VISITS: 50k Cash
- 3K_FAVORITES: 10k Cash
Expired Overtake Codes
- 200_FAVORITES
- 8K_VISITS
- 50K_VISITS
- 2K_FAVORITES
How to Redeem Overtake Codes
Follow these steps to redeem Overtake codes:
- Launch Overtake on Roblox.
- If it’s your first time playing the game, finish the tutorial.
- Go to the Shop.
- In the Shop menu, click on Codes.
- Type in your code in the Enter Code text box.
- Click the Redeem button to enjoy your freebies.
