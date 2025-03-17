Forgot password
Overtake Codes (”March)

Pump the adrenaline and rule the roads in Overtake!
Kristina Timotic
|

Published: Mar 17, 2025 11:00 am

Updated: March 17, 2025

Found new codes!

Would you like to build the car of your dreams, customize it whichever way you want, and take it to the streets? You can do just that in a competitive experience that will leave you wanting more! And when it comes to upgrades and customizations, those will be easier to do if you redeem Overtake codes.

All Overtake Codes List

Active Overtake Codes

  • SRYFORBUG: 10k Cash
  • 100K_VISITS: 50k Cash
  • 3K_FAVORITES: 10k Cash

Expired Overtake Codes

  • 200_FAVORITES
  • 8K_VISITS
  • 50K_VISITS
  • 2K_FAVORITES

How to Redeem Overtake Codes

Follow these steps to redeem Overtake codes:

How to redeem Overtake codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Overtake on Roblox.
  2. If it’s your first time playing the game, finish the tutorial.
  3. Go to the Shop.
  4. In the Shop menu, click on Codes.
  5. Type in your code in the Enter Code text box.
  6. Click the Redeem button to enjoy your freebies.

When you’re feeling like exploring other Roblox experiences, make sure to check out our Roblox Codes section for more freebies in countless Roblox games!

