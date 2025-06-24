Forgot password
Nuke Tycoon promo artwork
Image by @BrightCodes_Dev
Nuke Tycoon Codes (June 2025) [INDUSTRIAL]

The missiles can start flying at any time, so you might as well make the most of it. Grab Nuke Tycoon codes to arm yourself to the teeth!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Jun 24, 2025 06:05 am

Updated: June 24, 2025

We added new codes!

The Doomsday Clock is now set to one minute until midnight, which means an all-out nuclear Armageddon is inevitable! You can either sit in a shelter and await the nuclear warheads, or you can redeem Nuke Tycoon codes to stock up on world-ending weapons and wage war on your neighbors.

All Nuke Tycoon Codes List

Working Nuke Tycoon Codes

  • David_NCO: 30 Gems (New)
  • IWantGems: 25 Gems (New)
  • IWantShells: 3 Medium Explosive Shells (New)

Expired Nuke Tycoon Codes

  • blox
  • 1000YardStare
  • MrCartoony
  • BGS
  • a10

How to Redeem Codes in Nuke Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Nuke Tycoon codes quickly and easily:

Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Nuke Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in your code into the code text box (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your reward.

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code.