Nuke Tycoon Codes (June 2025) [INDUSTRIAL]

The missiles can start flying at any time, so you might as well make the most of it. Grab Nuke Tycoon codes to arm yourself to the teeth!

Updated: June 24, 2025 We added new codes!

The Doomsday Clock is now set to one minute until midnight, which means an all-out nuclear Armageddon is inevitable! You can either sit in a shelter and await the nuclear warheads, or you can redeem Nuke Tycoon codes to stock up on world-ending weapons and wage war on your neighbors.

All Nuke Tycoon Codes List

Working Nuke Tycoon Codes

David_NCO : 30 Gems (New)

: 30 Gems IWantGems : 25 Gems (New)

: 25 Gems IWantShells: 3 Medium Explosive Shells (New)

Expired Nuke Tycoon Codes

blox

1000YardStare

MrCartoony

BGS

a10

How to Redeem Codes in Nuke Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Nuke Tycoon codes quickly and easily:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Nuke Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Codes button (1) on the left side of the screen. Type in your code into the code text box (2). Press the Redeem button (3) to claim your reward.

