NU Carnival Codes (February 2024)

NU Carnival puts an interesting spin on the whole anime RPG mobile game concept. Rather than be full of scantily clad anime women, it’s full of scantily clad anime men. If that change of scenery is what you want, you’ll need some NU Carnival codes, too!

All NU Carnival Codes List

Typical of most mobile games, these codes offer various materials and currency, which you can use to improve your team. It’s particularly helpful if you’re new to NU Carnival Bliss!

NU Carnival Codes (Working)

XYADPYNRKW24XBT : x200 Spirit Gems

: x200 Spirit Gems P2IVQK70IK1RTC4 : x500 Spirit Gems, 100K Coins

: x500 Spirit Gems, 100K Coins E8IIMD0BY7RJXHG : x200 Spirit Gems

: x200 Spirit Gems 2CZZM67BGNXB1BI: 50K Coins, x20 Tiny Boost

NU Carnival Codes (Epired)

B4L2AD35E9DA6RP

7R9EI5DA23Y1M1F

KEIKAKUCARNIVAL

Y8F8AT8HE8R8COO

4K2U8YA78R9YA5L

7NU5LO98V2EU0PH

7WH93ITE03K1P4W

20P2K3LI9V5ETHX

N4U9C6ANI531S8T

86LO3VEYO5U754

BL583AD4EC9UTE7

How To Redeem Codes in NU Carnival

Image Source: DarkWind Ltd. via Twinfinite

Complete the tutorial. You won’t be able to access codes until you do. It’ll take about 10 minutes. At the main menu, in the top-right corner, tap the icon that resembles three dashes. Now select Settings, then switch over to the “Other” tab. On the right-hand side, choose Redeem Code. From there, use a working code and tap OK.

How Can You Get More NU Carnival Codes?

With so many options, it really depends on where you want to get your codes. If you frequent Twitter, then you’ll want to follow the official NU Carnival Twitter page. There’s also the NU Carnival YouTube channel and their Facebook page.

Why Are My NU Carnival Codes Not Working?

When it comes to using codes, you have to be very conscious of two things: spelling and case-sensitivity. Luckily, all the codes are capitalized, so all you really need to worry about is getting the spelling right.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in NU Carnival

Every now and then, you may get free rewards in NU Carnival from the developers of the game. Whenever you log in for the day, check your mail. You might just have gifts to collect!

What is NU Carnival?

NU Carnival is a turn-based RPG featuring a sultry cast of anime characters. You’ll be mixing and matching characters to create the best teams and enjoying their sassy quips, all the while trying to figure out what the deal is with the Dead Zone. It’s like Pokemon GO, except with anime hunks!

Now you know why it's important to use NU Carnival codes because you'll need all the help you can get.