Ninja Parkour Codes (February 2025) 

There will ne 2 iconic Ninja scenes. Rock Lee vs Gaara, and you doing anything after redeeming Ninja Parkour codes.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Feb 13, 2025 08:44 am

Updated Feb. 13, 2025: Added new code

How are you gonna save Sasuke from the clutches of Orochimaru if you’re not able to use your ninja movement to its maximum potential? Learn how to jump across perilous pits and dangerous trees and redeem Ninja Parkour codes to get some useful ninja weapons and items.

All Ninja Parkour Codes List

Active Ninja Parkour Codes 

  • PETS: 1k Coins

Expired Ninja Parkour Codes

  • There are currently no expired Ninja Parkour codes.

How to Redeem Ninja Parkour Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Ninja Parkour codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Ninja Parkour codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Ninja Parkour on Roblox.
  2. Press the bubble button in the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Put the code here text box.
  4. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

