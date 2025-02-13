Ninja Parkour Codes (February 2025) 

Updated Feb. 13, 2025: Added new code

How are you gonna save Sasuke from the clutches of Orochimaru if you’re not able to use your ninja movement to its maximum potential? Learn how to jump across perilous pits and dangerous trees and redeem Ninja Parkour codes to get some useful ninja weapons and items.

All Ninja Parkour Codes List

Active Ninja Parkour Codes

PETS: 1k Coins

Expired Ninja Parkour Codes

There are currently no expired Ninja Parkour codes.

How to Redeem Ninja Parkour Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Ninja Parkour codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Launch Ninja Parkour on Roblox. Press the bubble button in the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Put the code here text box. Hit Claim and receive your goodies.

