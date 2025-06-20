New Eden Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 20, 2025
We added new codes!
If you like RPG titles that throw you out of the frying pan into the fire, this one will be right up your alley! The fighting mechanics are highly complex, with no hand-holding whatsoever. The only way to get helpful upgrades is to redeem New Eden codes and hope for the best.
All New Eden Codes List
Working New Eden Codes
- !code 700Likes!: Kendo Sword, Wood Material (New)
- !code KendoStick: 5 Clan Rerolls
- !code WEBACK: 5 Clan Rerolls
- !code WEAREINTERESTED!: 5 Magic Rolls
Expired New Eden Codes
- !code RELEASE
- !code NoMoreShutdowns
- !code DanIsMyGoat
- !code 400Likes
Related: Anime Infinity Codes
How to Redeem Codes in New Eden
Here’s how you can redeem New Eden codes in a few quick steps:
- Launch New Eden on Roblox.
- Press the / key on your keyboard or press the chat button (1) in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Type in your code into the chat box (2).
- Press Enter on your keyboard or press the arrow button (3) to redeem your code.
New Eden Trello Link
New Eden’s gameplay is no laughing matter. Even the tutorial level will take you a while to complete until you nail down the timing and learn all the possible attack combos. You’ll be better off visiting the New Eden Trello board, where you can learn all there is to know about the game straight from the source!
Explore our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!
Published: Jun 20, 2025 10:09 am