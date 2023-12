MU Dragon Havoc Codes (December 2023)

MU Dragon Havoc is a dungeon-crawling RPG mobile game that is similar to Diablo and Runescape. Leveling up your gear is crucial to winning various battles, and you will need numerous materials for upgrades.

In this article, we will tell you all the valid codes you can use to get a headstart in MU Dragon Havoc.

All Available Codes in MU Dragon Havoc

Here is the list of all working codes you can use in MU Dragon Havoc to get valuable resources:

Thanksgiving

MUIOS777

muen666

q666

q888

vip666

mu666

mu777

mu888

vip666666

vip777777

vip888888

qj666

qj777

qj888

qj999

fgq

fgq666

fgq888

fgq999

All Expired Codes in MU Dragon Havoc

Here are all the codes that no longer work in MU Dragon Havoc:

Happyhalloween

How to Redeem Codes in MU Dragon Havoc

You can follow these steps to redeem codes in MU Dragon Havoc:

Launch MU Dragon Havoc on your phone. Click the Settings button on the bottom right side of the screen. Select Gift Code. Copy and paste one of the valid MU Dragon Havoc codes. Press the Exchange button to get your rewards.

That's everything you need to know about MU Dragon Havoc codes.