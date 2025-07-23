Forgot password
Promo image for Midnight Game Show.
Image via Crimson Exit
Codes

Midnight Game Show Codes (July 2025)

Unlock cool perks with Midnight Game Show codes.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jul 23, 2025 03:02 am

Updated: July 23, 2025

We added new codes!

Midnight Game Show is a game for two. Teamwork is the best way to win the prize, but you can also sabotage it if you want to test your friendship. Use Midnight Game Show codes to make this game show even more entertaining. Force people to dance or make it rain coins.

All Midnight Game Show Codes List

Active Midnight Game Show Codes

  • 1MVISITS: 500 Cash (New)
  • SHOWTIME: 500 Cash

Expired Midnight Game Show Codes

  • There are currently no inactive Midnight Game Show codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Midnight Game Show

Redeem Midnight Game Show in the following way:

How to redeem codes in Midnight Game Show.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Midnight Game Show on Roblox.
  2. Press the PERKS button on the left.
  3. Enter a code into the text field at the top of the pop-up window.
  4. Hit the yellow check mark button to get goodies.

Author