LaTale M: Side-Scrolling RPG Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 22, 2024
We added codes!
Are you looking for codes for LaTale M? You’re in luck then, as we collected them all and listed them just below. Instructions on how to claim them in-game are also included, as finding that redemption menu can be quite tricky. Scroll down, and let’s get started, shall we?
All Active LaTale M Codes
IMPORTANT: Add EU (Europe server), AM (America server), or Asia (Asia server) at the end of the code, depending on which server you are playing on. For example, DUNGEON isn’t a valid code; DUNGEONEU, DUNGEONAM, DUNGEONASIA are valid codes.
- LOGINDAY: Lv.2 Gem Option Box, Medium Vitality Potion, 3 Gem Mystic Stones, 300K Silver (New)
- LOVEU: 5 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 10 Lesser Pet XP Potions, 20 Enhancement Stones, 5 Bounty Orders, 10 Revival Potions
- GEARSUPPLY: 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 5 Lv.1 Puzzle Option Boxes, 50 Bound Vouchers
- DUNGEON: 5 Common Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 3 Challenge Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 2K Bound Gold
- HOTSPRING: 500K Silver, 100 Enhancment Stones, Hot Spring Ticket
- MYSTERY: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes
- WARRIOR: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes
- KNIGHTTEAM: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes
- SUPPORT: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes
Expired LaTale M Codes
- FOLLOWUS
- DISCORD
- 15KFOLLOWER
- WEEKLY666
- CODE1023
- FREEAVATAR
- FREE10DRAW
- HALLOWEEN
- REWARD
- DATE
- ICE
- SWIM
- JUICE
- COINS
- MONDAYCODE
- REWARD123
- GREENFIELDS
How to Redeem Codes in LaTale M
- Open LaTale M: Side-Scrolling RPG on your device.
- Click on the + button on the right to expand the side menu.
- Click on System to show more options.
- Press the Settings button.
- Click on Redeem Code on the bottom left.
- Type your code into the input field.
- Press Confirm to claim the code.
- Open your mail to claim the freebies (it’s in the side menu under System).
Why Is My Code Not Working?
- Spelling errors: Codes for LaTale M aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. Copy-paste them to make it easier for yourself.
- Expired codes: Most codes have expiration dates. So, it’s best to redeem any code you find right away.
- Already claimed codes: Each code can be claimed only once per account.
How to Get More LaTale M Codes
To find codes for LaTale M, visit the official LTM Facebook page and the official LTM Discord server. Use the search functions on both of those platforms to make the search easier. Do note, though that you might just be waisting your time as we check both of those for new codes regularly.
Anyway, that does it for our list of LaTale M codes. To get more codes for this and other popular mobile games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We also have tier lists, including ones for Hero Assemble, Ludus Merge Arena, and Archero. So, if you’re playing any of those games, do give them a read.
Published: Aug 23, 2024 05:25 am