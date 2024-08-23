LaTale M: Side-Scrolling RPG Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 22, 2024 We added codes!

Recommended Videos

Are you looking for codes for LaTale M? You’re in luck then, as we collected them all and listed them just below. Instructions on how to claim them in-game are also included, as finding that redemption menu can be quite tricky. Scroll down, and let’s get started, shall we?

All Active LaTale M Codes

IMPORTANT: Add EU (Europe server), AM (America server), or Asia (Asia server) at the end of the code, depending on which server you are playing on. For example, DUNGEON isn’t a valid code; DUNGEONEU, DUNGEONAM, DUNGEONASIA are valid codes.

LOGINDAY : Lv.2 Gem Option Box, Medium Vitality Potion, 3 Gem Mystic Stones, 300K Silver (New)

: Lv.2 Gem Option Box, Medium Vitality Potion, 3 Gem Mystic Stones, 300K Silver LOVEU : 5 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 10 Lesser Pet XP Potions, 20 Enhancement Stones, 5 Bounty Orders, 10 Revival Potions

: 5 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 10 Lesser Pet XP Potions, 20 Enhancement Stones, 5 Bounty Orders, 10 Revival Potions GEARSUPPLY : 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 5 Lv.1 Puzzle Option Boxes, 50 Bound Vouchers

: 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes, 5 Lv.1 Puzzle Option Boxes, 50 Bound Vouchers DUNGEON : 5 Common Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 3 Challenge Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 2K Bound Gold

: 5 Common Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 3 Challenge Dungeon Ticket Boxes, 2K Bound Gold HOTSPRING : 500K Silver, 100 Enhancment Stones, Hot Spring Ticket

: 500K Silver, 100 Enhancment Stones, Hot Spring Ticket MYSTERY : 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes

: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes WARRIOR : 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes

: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes KNIGHTTEAM : 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes

: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes SUPPORT: 5 Item Draw Tickets, 5 Pet Skill Book Boxes, 10 Lv.1 Gem Option Boxes

Expired LaTale M Codes

FOLLOWUS

DISCORD

15KFOLLOWER

WEEKLY666

CODE1023

FREEAVATAR

FREE10DRAW

HALLOWEEN

REWARD

DATE

ICE

SWIM

JUICE

COINS

MONDAYCODE

REWARD123

GREENFIELDS

How to Redeem Codes in LaTale M

Image Source: Lulin Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Lulin Games via Twinfinite Image Source: Lulin Games via Twinfinite

Open LaTale M: Side-Scrolling RPG on your device. Click on the + button on the right to expand the side menu. Click on System to show more options. Press the Settings button. Click on Redeem Code on the bottom left. Type your code into the input field. Press Confirm to claim the code. Open your mail to claim the freebies (it’s in the side menu under System).

Related Article: Heroes of Crown: Legends Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling errors : Codes for LaTale M aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. Copy-paste them to make it easier for yourself.

: Codes for LaTale M aren’t case-sensitive, but they can still be tricky to spell. Copy-paste them to make it easier for yourself. Expired codes : Most codes have expiration dates. So, it’s best to redeem any code you find right away.

: Most codes have expiration dates. So, it’s best to redeem any code you find right away. Already claimed codes: Each code can be claimed only once per account.

How to Get More LaTale M Codes

To find codes for LaTale M, visit the official LTM Facebook page and the official LTM Discord server. Use the search functions on both of those platforms to make the search easier. Do note, though that you might just be waisting your time as we check both of those for new codes regularly.

Anyway, that does it for our list of LaTale M codes. To get more codes for this and other popular mobile games, be sure to bookmark Twinfinite. We also have tier lists, including ones for Hero Assemble, Ludus Merge Arena, and Archero. So, if you’re playing any of those games, do give them a read.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy