Knockback Battles Codes (July 2025)

Knockback Battles codes to knock 'em cold!
Published: Jul 29, 2025 07:49 am

Updated July 29, 2025

We added new codes!

Your enemies won’t know what hit them when you use Knockback Battles codes. Seriously, you’ll knock them back so much they’ll see stars. The best part is unlocking new weapons and abilities, then they’ll really feel the sting when they’re knocked off the map.

All Knockback Battles Codes List

Active Knockback Battles Codes

  • LIKES119: 9 Diamonds

Expired Knockback Battles Codes

  • There are no expired Knockback Battles codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Knockback Battles

Redeem all the latest and greatest Knockback Battles codes via the following method:

  1. Run Knockback Battles in Roblox.
  2. Approach the codes billboard in the lobby and press the E key.
  3. Enter a code into the text field.
  4. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

We have more prepared in the rest of our Roblox Codes section on Twinfinite. Take a look when you have the time.

