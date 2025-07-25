Grimoires Era 2 Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: July 25, 2025 We found new codes!

Considering that Grimoires games are jumping out left and right on Roblox, it’s safe to say the title has become one of the staples on the platform, if a little niche. With Grimoires Era 2 codes, you can return to the world of magic, wielding either said magic or a more traditional weapon of choice. But honestly, you’re not here to play with swords, are you?

All Grimoires Era 2 Codes List

Active Grimoires Era 2 Codes

GGgames : 15 Grimoire Spins

: 15 Grimoire Spins SorryShutdown : Stat Reset and Double XP

: Stat Reset and Double XP SorryBugs4 : 20 Grimoire Spins

: 20 Grimoire Spins SorryBugs3 : 25 Race Spins

: 25 Race Spins SorryBugs2 : 10 Race Spins

: 10 Race Spins WEAPOLOGIZE : 25 Grimoire Spins

: 25 Grimoire Spins GameOpen : 10 Grimoire Spins

: 10 Grimoire Spins FunzyLabs : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset Release: 10 Grimoire Spins

Expired Grimoires Era 2 Codes

Guizera

GrimoiresEra2

How to Redeem Grimoires Era 2 Codes

Here’s a step-by-step method of redeeming codes in Grimoires Era 2:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Grimoires Era 2 on Roblox. Make sure to start a new game; otherwise, you won’t see the menu. Go to Codes (first icon from the right). The pop-up window will say to join the Funzy Labs group to redeem codes—you don’t actually need to do that! The codes will work either way. Enter your code in the text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the reward.

