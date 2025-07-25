Grimoires Era 2 Codes (July 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated: July 25, 2025
We found new codes!
Considering that Grimoires games are jumping out left and right on Roblox, it’s safe to say the title has become one of the staples on the platform, if a little niche. With Grimoires Era 2 codes, you can return to the world of magic, wielding either said magic or a more traditional weapon of choice. But honestly, you’re not here to play with swords, are you?
All Grimoires Era 2 Codes List
Active Grimoires Era 2 Codes
- GGgames: 15 Grimoire Spins
- SorryShutdown: Stat Reset and Double XP
- SorryBugs4: 20 Grimoire Spins
- SorryBugs3: 25 Race Spins
- SorryBugs2: 10 Race Spins
- WEAPOLOGIZE: 25 Grimoire Spins
- GameOpen: 10 Grimoire Spins
- FunzyLabs: Stat Reset
- Release: 10 Grimoire Spins
Expired Grimoires Era 2 Codes
- Guizera
- GrimoiresEra2
How to Redeem Grimoires Era 2 Codes
Here’s a step-by-step method of redeeming codes in Grimoires Era 2:
- Launch Grimoires Era 2 on Roblox.
- Make sure to start a new game; otherwise, you won’t see the menu.
- Go to Codes (first icon from the right).
- The pop-up window will say to join the Funzy Labs group to redeem codes—you don’t actually need to do that! The codes will work either way.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard to claim the reward.
Published: Jul 25, 2025