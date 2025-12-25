Fake News Tycoon Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 25, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Building a media empire can be challenging, but with Fake News Tycoon codes, your start will be a bit easier. Earn cash, get double money bonuses, and slowly rise to the top, becoming the leading media empire in the world.

All Fake News Tycoon List

Active Fake News Tycoon Codes

There are no active Fake News Tycoon codes.

Expired Fake News Tycoon Codes

There are no expired Fake News Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fake News Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Fake News Tycoon codes:

Run Fake News Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Code on the left side of your screen. Type in your code in the Input Code. Hit Enter to get your reward.

Image by Twinfinite

