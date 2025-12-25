Forgot password
Fake News Tycoon Codes
Image via BIG MONEY CORPORATION.
Fake News Tycoon Codes (December 2025)

Make millions with Fake News Tycoon codes.
Milica Brkovic

Updated: Dec 25, 2025 08:11 am

Updated: December 25, 2025

We looked for new codes!

Building a media empire can be challenging, but with Fake News Tycoon codes, your start will be a bit easier. Earn cash, get double money bonuses, and slowly rise to the top, becoming the leading media empire in the world.

All Fake News Tycoon List

Active Fake News Tycoon Codes

  • There are no active Fake News Tycoon codes.

Expired Fake News Tycoon Codes

  • There are no expired Fake News Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Fake News Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem Fake News Tycoon codes:

  1. Run Fake News Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the Code on the left side of your screen.
  3. Type in your code in the Input Code.
  4. Hit Enter to get your reward.
How To Redeem Fake News Tycoon Codes
Image by Twinfinite

Author