Factory Madness Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 20, 2025 Added new codes!

A true capitalist will never say no to free stuff, so make sure to grab all the available Factory Madness codes. These promo gifts will reward you with Credits, XP, and always-needed boosters that will help you create the most ludicrous contraption the world has ever seen.

All Factory Madness Codes List

Working Factory Madness Codes

1kActivePlayers : 1 hour of 2x Credits and 1 hour of 2x XP

: 1 hour of 2x Credits and 1 hour of 2x XP 20KVISITS : 10 minutes of 2x Credits

: 10 minutes of 2x Credits 150LIKES : 1,500 XP

: 1,500 XP 400FAVORITES : 10 minutes of 2x XP

: 10 minutes of 2x XP test : 1,000 Credits

: 1,000 Credits XP: 10 minutes of 2x XP

Expired Factory Madness Codes

SorryForDataLosses

3KVISITS

2KVISITS

SorryForLostItems

1KVISITS

25LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Factory Madness

Redeeming Factory Madness codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Factory Madness on Roblox. Click the R$ button on the left side of the screen. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Press Submit to claim your rewards.

If you want to grab more free rewards for other games on the platform, you can always count on our Roblox Codes section!

