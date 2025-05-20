Factory Madness Codes (May 2025)

Updated: May 20, 2025
Added new codes!
A true capitalist will never say no to free stuff, so make sure to grab all the available Factory Madness codes. These promo gifts will reward you with Credits, XP, and always-needed boosters that will help you create the most ludicrous contraption the world has ever seen.
All Factory Madness Codes List
Working Factory Madness Codes
- 1kActivePlayers: 1 hour of 2x Credits and 1 hour of 2x XP
- 20KVISITS: 10 minutes of 2x Credits
- 150LIKES: 1,500 XP
- 400FAVORITES: 10 minutes of 2x XP
- test: 1,000 Credits
- XP: 10 minutes of 2x XP
Expired Factory Madness Codes
- SorryForDataLosses
- 3KVISITS
- 2KVISITS
- SorryForLostItems
- 1KVISITS
- 25LIKES
How to Redeem Codes in Factory Madness
Redeeming Factory Madness codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:
- Launch Factory Madness on Roblox.
- Click the R$ button on the left side of the screen.
- Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
- Press Submit to claim your rewards.
Published: May 20, 2025 03:33 am