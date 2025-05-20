Forgot password
Factory Madness promo art
Image via @faze_po5teletubbie
Factory Madness Codes (May 2025)

These Factory Madness codes will help you print money!
Maja Kovačević
Published: May 20, 2025 03:33 am

Updated: May 20, 2025

Added new codes!

A true capitalist will never say no to free stuff, so make sure to grab all the available Factory Madness codes. These promo gifts will reward you with Credits, XP, and always-needed boosters that will help you create the most ludicrous contraption the world has ever seen.

All Factory Madness Codes List

Working Factory Madness Codes 

  • 1kActivePlayers: 1 hour of 2x Credits and 1 hour of 2x XP
  • 20KVISITS: 10 minutes of 2x Credits
  • 150LIKES: 1,500 XP
  • 400FAVORITES: 10 minutes of 2x XP
  • test: 1,000 Credits
  • XP: 10 minutes of 2x XP

Expired Factory Madness Codes 

  • SorryForDataLosses
  • 3KVISITS
  • 2KVISITS
  • SorryForLostItems
  • 1KVISITS
  • 25LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Factory Madness

Redeeming Factory Madness codes is easy. All you need to do is follow the steps below:

How to redeem Factory Madness codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Factory Madness on Roblox.
  2. Click the R$ button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Submit to claim your rewards.

If you want to grab more free rewards for other games on the platform, you can always count on our Roblox Codes section!

