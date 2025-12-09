Forgot password
Detonate promo art.
Image via low-fidelity
Detonate Codes (December 2025)

Use Detonate codes before you go boom!
Updated: Dec 9, 2025 03:22 am

Updated: December 9, 2025

Added new codes!

Detonate is an addictive Roblox experience that boasts advanced movement, a variety of fabulous abilities, and some handy codes. Be swift as you dash through and jump across the map, doing your best not to be the last one with the bomb in their hands.

All Detonate Codes List

Active Detonate Codes

  • DtntIsThebest: 10 Regular Spins (New)
  • S0lor1n: 5 Lucky Spins (New)
  • GrunionDaGreat: 10 Spins
  • Release: 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Detonate Codes

  • There are currently no expired Detonate codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Detonate

Follow our guide below to successfully redeem all your Detonate codes:

How to redeem Detonate codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Detonate in Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the bottom menu (while in the Lobby).
  3. Input a code into the Code Here textbox.
  4. Press Redeem to claim all your free goodies.

