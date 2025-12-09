Detonate Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 9, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Detonate is an addictive Roblox experience that boasts advanced movement, a variety of fabulous abilities, and some handy codes. Be swift as you dash through and jump across the map, doing your best not to be the last one with the bomb in their hands.

All Detonate Codes List

Active Detonate Codes

DtntIsThebest : 10 Regular Spins (New)

: 10 Regular Spins S0lor1n : 5 Lucky Spins (New)

: 5 Lucky Spins GrunionDaGreat : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins Release: 5 Lucky Spins

Expired Detonate Codes

There are currently no expired Detonate codes.

Related: Bomb Digging Simulator codes

How to Redeem Codes in Detonate

Follow our guide below to successfully redeem all your Detonate codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Detonate in Roblox. Press the Codes button in the bottom menu (while in the Lobby). Input a code into the Code Here textbox. Press Redeem to claim all your free goodies.

If any other Roblox title you love comes to mind that you’re struggling with, check out our Roblox Codes section and see if we’ve got the codes you need to boost your gameplay!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy