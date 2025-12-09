Detonate Codes (December 2025)

Updated: December 9, 2025
Added new codes!
Detonate is an addictive Roblox experience that boasts advanced movement, a variety of fabulous abilities, and some handy codes. Be swift as you dash through and jump across the map, doing your best not to be the last one with the bomb in their hands.
All Detonate Codes List
Active Detonate Codes
- DtntIsThebest: 10 Regular Spins (New)
- S0lor1n: 5 Lucky Spins (New)
- GrunionDaGreat: 10 Spins
- Release: 5 Lucky Spins
Expired Detonate Codes
- There are currently no expired Detonate codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Detonate
Follow our guide below to successfully redeem all your Detonate codes:
- Run Detonate in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button in the bottom menu (while in the Lobby).
- Input a code into the Code Here textbox.
- Press Redeem to claim all your free goodies.
Updated: Dec 9, 2025 03:22 am