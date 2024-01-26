Death Star Tycoon Codes (January 2024)

It’s no surprise Death Star Tycoon exists on Roblox. Who wouldn’t want to build their own Death Star? Maybe that’s how the Emperor built his, and maybe he used a few Death Star Tycoon codes along the way, too.

All Death Star Tycoon Codes List

The kind of rewards you’ll get this time around in Death Star Tycoon are mainly focused on things you can build. For example, the Auto Collect Bird is incredibly helpful as it’ll collect money for you, so that you don’t have to.

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Working)

SAVETHEFLEET : x1 Supremacy Ship

: x1 Supremacy Ship THENOOBTWEETS : x1 Auto Collect Bird

: x1 Auto Collect Bird BLUEBIRD2020: x1 Biras Nest Dropper

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Expired)

Spacesquad

MAYTHEFOURTH

How To Redeem Codes in Death Star Tycoon

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

In the lower left corner, you’ll see a row of options. Select the Twitter bird. Type in a working code from our list. Select “SUBMIT” and enjoy your rewards!

How Can You Get More Death Star Tycoon Codes?

You have a couple options: either bookmark our page or follow developer @NoobArmyRBX on Twitter. The latter is also a good place to stay up-to-date with updates and events.

Why Are My Death Star Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Your biggest concern, other than spelling, is case-sensitivity. If you see a code with a variety of lowercase and uppercase letters, type them as you see it. To avoid this problem, we suggest copying and pasting directly from our list.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Death Star Tycoon

Death Star Tycoon doesn’t have any in-game opportunities for free rewards. If you want to, say, pilot a TIE fighter, you have to collect enough money to build a hangar and the ship. With that said, there is the Tycoon Typhoon Roblox group, which you can join for special upgrades to your Death Star.

What is Death Star Tycoon?

Image Source: Roblox Corporations via Twinfinite

We alluded to it before: Death Star Tycoon is all about building your very own Death Star. This being a tycoon game, like Mega Pyramid Tycoon, you gradually make more and more money to spend on upgrades. It’s surprisingly fun, especially when you finally get the laser built or construct a hanger for flying ships. You can even build a lightsaber!

Well, folks, you’ve got your Death Star Tycoon codes, now go have fun! If there other games you like playing, we’ve got a bunch of code guides, even for goofy Roblox games like Strong Ninja Simulator!