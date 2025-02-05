Forgot password
City RNG Tycoon promo image
Image via TPOC Studios
City RNG Tycoon Codes (February 2025) [UPDATE 4]

Transform your humble borough into a giant, prosperous metropolis with City RNG Tycoon codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 07:10 am

Updated: February 5, 2025

Added more codes!

Forget construction sites, safety hazards, and whatnot. Why not just roll for buildings and place them wherever you like? Luck is a huge factor in this city-building experience, so if you want to build magnificent skyscrapers, you’ll need City RNG Tycoon codes to get the best rolls and coolest buildings.

All City RNG Tycoon Codes List

Working City RNG Tycoon Codes 

  • 10kLikes: 10 Gold Dice (x15 luck) + 2 50% Roll Speed Potions
  • 5kLikes: 3 Dice (x30 Luck)
  • XyJu95Kmwz: 4 Big Lucky Dice
  • 91jYns89zp: 5 Big Lucky Dice and 2 Super Dice

Expired City RNG Tycoon Codes 

  • HappyNewYear2025

How to Redeem Codes in City RNG Tycoon

Learn how to redeem City RNG Tycoon codes by following the steps below:

How to redeem City RNG Tycoon codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch City RNG Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Complete the tutorial.
  3. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side.
  4. Type in your code into the textbox (2).
  5. Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards for other Roblox games, browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

