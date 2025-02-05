City RNG Tycoon Codes (February 2025) [UPDATE 4]

Updated: February 5, 2025
Forget construction sites, safety hazards, and whatnot. Why not just roll for buildings and place them wherever you like? Luck is a huge factor in this city-building experience, so if you want to build magnificent skyscrapers, you’ll need City RNG Tycoon codes to get the best rolls and coolest buildings.
All City RNG Tycoon Codes List
Working City RNG Tycoon Codes
- 10kLikes: 10 Gold Dice (x15 luck) + 2 50% Roll Speed Potions
- 5kLikes: 3 Dice (x30 Luck)
- XyJu95Kmwz: 4 Big Lucky Dice
- 91jYns89zp: 5 Big Lucky Dice and 2 Super Dice
Expired City RNG Tycoon Codes
- HappyNewYear2025
How to Redeem Codes in City RNG Tycoon
Learn how to redeem City RNG Tycoon codes by following the steps below:
- Launch City RNG Tycoon on Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial.
- Click the Shop button (1) on the left side.
- Type in your code into the textbox (2).
- Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.
