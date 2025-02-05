City RNG Tycoon Codes (February 2025) [UPDATE 4]

Updated: February 5, 2025 Added more codes!

Forget construction sites, safety hazards, and whatnot. Why not just roll for buildings and place them wherever you like? Luck is a huge factor in this city-building experience, so if you want to build magnificent skyscrapers, you’ll need City RNG Tycoon codes to get the best rolls and coolest buildings.

All City RNG Tycoon Codes List

Working City RNG Tycoon Codes

10kLikes : 10 Gold Dice (x15 luck) + 2 50% Roll Speed Potions

: 10 Gold Dice (x15 luck) + 2 50% Roll Speed Potions 5kLikes : 3 Dice (x30 Luck)

: 3 Dice (x30 Luck) XyJu95Kmwz : 4 Big Lucky Dice

: 4 Big Lucky Dice 91jYns89zp: 5 Big Lucky Dice and 2 Super Dice

Expired City RNG Tycoon Codes

HappyNewYear2025

How to Redeem Codes in City RNG Tycoon

Learn how to redeem City RNG Tycoon codes by following the steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch City RNG Tycoon on Roblox. Complete the tutorial. Click the Shop button (1) on the left side. Type in your code into the textbox (2). Click the Redeem button (3) to claim your rewards.

