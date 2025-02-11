Build Defense Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 11, 2025 We looked for new codes.

The name of the game is simple: survive. Seek shelter from natural disasters during the daytime, defend your base against an invasion of monsters during the night, and try to earn cash by mining for precious metals. With Build Defense codes, you might just make it out in one piece.

All Build Defense Codes List

Working Build Defense Codes

swift: 7k Coins, a God Apple, and Toxic Venom Firework (New)

Expired Build Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Build Defense codes.



How to Redeem Codes in Build Defense

Redeem Build Defense codes quickly and easily by following the steps below:

Launch Build Defense on Roblox. Press the Store button (1) on the right. Type in a code into the Secret Code field (2). Click the Redeem button that pops up to redeem the code.

