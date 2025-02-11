Forgot password
Build Defense promo art
Image via swiftplay!
Category:
Codes

Build Defense Codes (February 2025)

Protect your HQ at all costs!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 06:52 am

Updated: February 11, 2025

We looked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

The name of the game is simple: survive. Seek shelter from natural disasters during the daytime, defend your base against an invasion of monsters during the night, and try to earn cash by mining for precious metals. With Build Defense codes, you might just make it out in one piece.

All Build Defense Codes List

Working Build Defense Codes 

  • swift: 7k Coins, a God Apple, and Toxic Venom Firework (New)

Expired Build Defense Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Build Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build Defense

Redeem Build Defense codes quickly and easily by following the steps below:

  • Build Defense Store button
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Build Defense code text field
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Build Defense on Roblox.
  2. Press the Store button (1) on the right.
  3. Type in a code into the Secret Code field (2).
  4. Click the Redeem button that pops up to redeem the code.

