Build a Golem Army Codes (July 2025)

Updated July 16, 2025 We added new codes!

The town is under attack by golems! Fight fire with fire and create your very own golem army to protect the base from and yourself from destruction. Use the Build a Golem Army codes to acquire free spins and receive the necessary resources to upgrade the army.

All Build a Golem Army Codes List

Active Build a Golem Army Codes

RELEASE : 10 Spins

: 10 Spins LuckySpin: Spin

Expired Build a Golem Army Codes

There are no expired Build a Golem Army codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Build a Golem Army

To quickly build an entire army of golem, you should learn how to use the Build a Golem Army codes:

Run Build a Golem Army in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right. Enter a code into the text area. Click the green checkmark button to get goodies.

