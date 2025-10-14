Forgot password
Bouken Codes (October 2025)

Redeem Bouken codes to become a true pirate.
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Oct 14, 2025 04:53 am

Updated October 14, 2025

We added the latest codes!

This One Piece-inspired world is unforgiving. Imagine dying in a challenging fight only to have your entire progress wiped out of existence. To get ahead, redeem Bouken codes for rerolls, chests, and more. Use them now to become the strongest pirate not even Luffy could conquer.

All Bouken Codes List

Active Bouken Codes

  • feelingnice: Free rewards
  • lilbalancingupdate: Free rewards
  • STARGOAT: Free rewards
  • UPDATE1: Free rewards
  • WSLAT: Free rewards
  • WDEVS: Free rewards
  • SOURGOAT: Free rewards
  • FROGGERGOAT: Free rewards

Expired Bouken Codes

  • BUCCANEER
  • VELMORASURPASSED

How to Redeem Codes in Bouken

Redeem the Bouken codes by following our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Bouken.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Run Bouken on Roblox.
  2. Reach level 5 to unlock the code redemption feature.
  3. Press the shopping cart button.
  4. Type a code into the Insert Code text field.
  5. Click the Enter key to obtain freebies.

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, take this opportunity to visit the Bouken Trello. Go there to explore anime terms, such as Haki and Devil Fruits, discover what it means to become a pirate or a marine, and review the game’s mechanics to get started.

