Bouken Codes (October 2025)

This One Piece-inspired world is unforgiving. Imagine dying in a challenging fight only to have your entire progress wiped out of existence. To get ahead, redeem Bouken codes for rerolls, chests, and more. Use them now to become the strongest pirate not even Luffy could conquer.
All Bouken Codes List
Active Bouken Codes
- feelingnice: Free rewards
- lilbalancingupdate: Free rewards
- STARGOAT: Free rewards
- UPDATE1: Free rewards
- WSLAT: Free rewards
- WDEVS: Free rewards
- SOURGOAT: Free rewards
- FROGGERGOAT: Free rewards
Expired Bouken Codes
- BUCCANEER
- VELMORASURPASSED
How to Redeem Codes in Bouken
Redeem the Bouken codes by following our tutorial below:
- Run Bouken on Roblox.
- Reach level 5 to unlock the code redemption feature.
- Press the shopping cart button.
- Type a code into the Insert Code text field.
- Click the Enter key to obtain freebies.
Bouken Codes Trello Link
If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, take this opportunity to visit the Bouken Trello. Go there to explore anime terms, such as Haki and Devil Fruits, discover what it means to become a pirate or a marine, and review the game’s mechanics to get started.
