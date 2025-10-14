Bouken Codes (October 2025)

Updated October 14, 2025 We added the latest codes!

This One Piece-inspired world is unforgiving. Imagine dying in a challenging fight only to have your entire progress wiped out of existence. To get ahead, redeem Bouken codes for rerolls, chests, and more. Use them now to become the strongest pirate not even Luffy could conquer.

All Bouken Codes List

Active Bouken Codes

feelingnice : Free rewards

: Free rewards lilbalancingupdate : Free rewards

: Free rewards STARGOAT : Free rewards

: Free rewards UPDATE1 : Free rewards

: Free rewards WSLAT : Free rewards

: Free rewards WDEVS : Free rewards

: Free rewards SOURGOAT : Free rewards

: Free rewards FROGGERGOAT: Free rewards

Expired Bouken Codes

BUCCANEER

VELMORASURPASSED

How to Redeem Codes in Bouken

Redeem the Bouken codes by following our tutorial below:

Run Bouken on Roblox. Reach level 5 to unlock the code redemption feature. Press the shopping cart button. Type a code into the Insert Code text field. Click the Enter key to obtain freebies.

Bouken Codes Trello Link

If you’re unfamiliar with One Piece, take this opportunity to visit the Bouken Trello. Go there to explore anime terms, such as Haki and Devil Fruits, discover what it means to become a pirate or a marine, and review the game’s mechanics to get started.

Twinfinite is a site full of Roblox titles, but if you’re looking for codes specifically, check the Roblox Codes section.

