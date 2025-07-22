Borderland Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 22, 2025 Added new codes!

Your visa is about to expire, and you need to survive the challenges before you if you are ever going to go back to the real world. Beat various games from the Alice in Borderland series and rely on Borderland codes should you need help to stay alive.

All Borderland Codes List

Active Borderland Codes

TENMILLION : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins SORRYFORDELAY : 1k Coins

: 1k Coins BIGUPDATE: 1k Coins

Expired Borderland Codes

There are currently no expired Borderland codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Borderland

Here’s everything you need to do to redeem your Borderland codes and collect all the essential freebies:

Launch Borderland in Roblox. Press the gift icon in the menu on the left. Input a code into the Enter Code Here textbox. Press the Enter key to collect your free rewards.

