Borderland promo art.
Image via Citizens of Borderland
Borderland Codes (July 2025)

Survival is possible if you use Borderland codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jul 22, 2025 04:40 am

Updated: July 22, 2025

Added new codes!

Your visa is about to expire, and you need to survive the challenges before you if you are ever going to go back to the real world. Beat various games from the Alice in Borderland series and rely on Borderland codes should you need help to stay alive.

All Borderland Codes List

Active Borderland Codes

  • TENMILLION: 1k Coins
  • SORRYFORDELAY: 1k Coins
  • BIGUPDATE: 1k Coins

Expired Borderland Codes

  • There are currently no expired Borderland codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Borderland

Here’s everything you need to do to redeem your Borderland codes and collect all the essential freebies:

How to redeem Borderland codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Borderland in Roblox.
  2. Press the gift icon in the menu on the left.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code Here textbox.
  4. Press the Enter key to collect your free rewards.

If there are any other Roblox experiences in which you feel like you could use a helping hand, visit our Roblox Codes section and grab all the free rewards before they’re gone forever!

