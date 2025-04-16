Forgot password
Blood Moon II: Slayers Path promotional artwork
Image via ExelanS_Studios
Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes (April 2025) [UPD]

Emerge victorious from the treacherous nights with Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes!
Published: Apr 16, 2025 09:22 am

Updated: April 16, 2025

We found new codes.

You’re on the path of becoming the ultimate Demon Slayer (hint about the game’s inspiration), and Blood Moon II: Slayers Path codes are here to help. Also, nothing wrong with wanting to play as a Demon—we won’t judge! Claim free Spins and master your breath and other abilities to dominate the action-packed nights!

All Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes List

Active Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes

  • SmallUpdateisout: 50 Clan Spins and 5 Demon Spins
  • CodeClanSpins: 100 Clan Spins

Expired Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes

  • BetaRelease
  • BetaResetBreathing
  • BetaResetRace

How to Redeem Blood Moon II: Slayers Path Codes

Redeeming codes in Blood Moon II: Slayers Path is a bit tricky, but follow along and you’ll be fine:

Finding the code redemption menu in Blood Moon II: Slayers Path
Image by Twinfinite
Redeeming codes in Blood Moon II: Slayers Path
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Blood Moon II: Slayers Path on Roblox.
  2. In the main menu, click on the downward-facing red arrow.
  3. Go to Customize.
  4. Enter your code in the Type Code text box.
  5. Hit Redeem to claim the reward.

If you know that this game is based on Demon Slayer, you can safely assume that it has a lot of content. And even if you’re a real Demon Slayer fan, you might not wrap your head around it immediately. Luckily, that’s why Blood Moon II: Slayers Path has an official Trello board where you can see all of the crucial information in neatly categorized tabs!

Once you’re done with Blood Moon II: Slayers Path, go ahead and check out our Roblox codes section to see what freebies you can get in various other experiences!

