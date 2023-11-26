Legend has it the Pirate King used these codes, too.

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s for Roblox to have a myriad of One Piece inspired games like Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong. It’s certainly one of the most unique experiences, as you’ll be building an empire from scratch creating One Piece memorabilia for profit. With the latest Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong codes, you can net yourself some good starter cash!

All Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong Roblox Codes

As of Nov. 24, 2023, Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong only has a handful of freebies, but it’s a decent sum of cash for new players:

Release : 5K Cash

: 5K Cash JOINED: 10K Cash (after joining their Roblox group)

In order to redeem the ‘JOINED’ code in-game, you’ll first need to join the Trash Games Lol Roblox group. Once you’ve joined, restart the game, then redeem the code for your free rewards.

All Expired Codes in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong

Luckily, Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong is a fairly new Roblox game, which means fewer codes have expired since its launch.

There are no expired codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong has a dedicated redemption window for collecting freebies. As long as you have working codes, all you need to do is:

Launch Roblox and join the game. Select the Codes button on the left-hand side. Type in a code from our list exactly how it’s written.

If you get an error that your code was invalid, first double-check the spelling. More importantly, codes are case-sensitive, so a capital letter must be a capital letter.

Can You Earn Free Items in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong?

Yes, you can! Some pretty useful ones, too. If you hop into the game, you’ll see a large button on the right labeled ‘Free Loffy Reward.’ Interacting with it will open a small window.

Simply put: the longer you spend in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong, the closer you get to being eligible for free items, like a Speed Coil and Loofy G5 Outfit. Just hit the ‘Claim!’ button at the bottom when you’re eligible and they’re yours!

Well, folks, you've got all the codes you need to prosper in Become Pirate King and Prove Mom Wrong.