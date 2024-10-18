Asura Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 18, 2024 Added new codes!

Wanna become an undisputed Asura champion? That’s nice. Now, go stand at the end of the line and wait for your turn. Asura is a game full of wannabe fighters who claim to have what it takes to become the best martial artist, but few of them actually do.

If you’re eager to prove yourself in intense 1v1 matches, wipe the dojo floor with your opponents, and reach the top of the food chain, you’ll need some help. Asura codes will give you all the tools and power-ups you need to rise above the competition, and we’ll leave the rest up to you. To redeem rewards in similar anime-themed Roblox games, visit our Anime Hero Simulator Codes article and indulge in lots of free goodies!

Active Asura Codes

!redeem patch : 5 Clan Rerolls (New)

: 5 Clan Rerolls !redeem patch2 : 5 Talent Deck Rerolls (New)

: 5 Talent Deck Rerolls !redeem uhhh: Use for 5 Talent Rerolls

Use for 5 Talent Rerolls !redeem bonkers : 3 Eye Color Rerolls

: 3 Eye Color Rerolls !redeem 10talents : 10 Talent Rerolls

: 10 Talent Rerolls !redeem latenightcode2 : 8 Clan Rerolls

: 8 Clan Rerolls !redeem sorryfordelay: 3 Clan Rerolls

3 Clan Rerolls !redeem fridayupdate : 3 Skill Resets

: 3 Skill Resets !redeem leaderboardresets : 3 Talent Rerolls

: 3 Talent Rerolls !redeem mycodelol: 3 Clan Rerolls

Expired Asura Codes

!redeem noobersbirthday

!redeem capoeiraskills

!redeem clanmayhem

!redeem notsorry

!redeem lebronjameshairline

!redeem patchnotesept

!redeem WeLovePapaMikami

!redeem ResetStyle31

!redeem swatraid2

!redeem freemyboyprivateserver!

!redeem watdasigma

!redeem oldmanjah

!redeem ThanksMikami

!redeem akoya

!redeem ResetSkills31

!redeem OMGYourSoNiceMikami

!redeem dementia

!redeemsorryforsd3

!redeem TalentRerolls

!redeem shades!

!redeem HappyBirthdayAsura

!redeem nightcode

!redeem stage

!redeem quickfix

!redeem happynewyears

!redeem sorryforsd

!redeem sorryforsd2

!redeem jahmemorybad

!redeem ToMoreYears

!redeem PapaMikamiThanks

!redeem ClanRerolls

!redeem updatesoon!

!redeem 15klikes

!redeem ThanksMyGloriousKingMikami

!redeem berserk

!redeem zones!

!redeem sundaycapo!

!redeem ikeepforgetting

!redeem sorryforshutdown2

!redeem freemyboyprivateserver

!redeem BigPapaMikami

!redeem update2soon

!redeem pumpyakthegoat

!redeem unclejah!

!redeem WeLoveAsura

!redeem swatraid2

!redeem thanksfor1year!

!redeem baldakoya

!redeem latenight!

!redeem myeyess

!redeem _ixjah

!redeem 1YearAnniversary

!redeem 2024

!redeem ThanksPapaMikami

!redeem freeslots!

!redeem ifellasleep

!redeem MikamiMyGloriousKing

!redeem firstcodeinawhile

!redeem hotfix

!redeem WeLoveeeAsura

!redeem StillStanding

!redeem capoeirarelease

!redeem MikamiIsKing

!redeem 2024theplot

!redeem minorupdate

!redeem updatesoontrust

!redeem sorryfortheshutdowns

!redeem sorryfordelays2

!redeem resetstyle3

!redeem Talents

!redeem bdayboys

!redeem clansfromjah!

!redeem HeavensGift

!redeem springbreak

!redeem sorryfordelays

!redeem resetskills3

!redeem latecode1

!redeem MerryChristmas

!redeem updatesoonfr!

!redeem resetstyle4

!redeem resetskills4

!redeem updatesoon

!redeem Sorry4Bugs

How to Redeem Codes in Asura

Redeeming codes in Asura is a piece of cake if you follow our guide below:

Launch Asura on Roblox. Click the Chat icon (1) to open the chat box. Type in a working code into the chat box (2). Click the arrow button (3) or press Enter on your keyboard to redeem your code.

Asura Wiki Link

Asura is a content goldmine that’s going to take tons of your time before you discover everything it has to offer. However, you can always rely on the info found on the Asura Wiki page to lead you through the game, helping you level up faster and find secret items in no time.

Why Are My Asura Codes Not Working?

Before you go into panic mode, there are a few things you can try. First of all, make sure that your Asura codes are correct and don’t contain any spelling errors. Casing is also important since the game treats wrongly placed capital or lowercase letters as invalid. Second, make sure that the code you’re trying to redeem is from our active list. If it is, but it’s still not working, please let us know in the comments, and we’ll look into the problem.

What Is Asura?

Asura is a Roblox fighting RPG experience based on the renowned Kengan Ashura manga series. The game lets you take part in intense battles, train to become the best fighter in the city, and unlock new devastating abilities to defend your title. Explore the game’s vast open world, complete various quests, and dominate your enemies to prove you are the most skilled brawler around!

