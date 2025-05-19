Forgot password
Are You Sure? Codes (May 2025) [UPD]

Are You Sure? codes are the best way to grab Viltrum Tokens and unlock morei n-game areas! Yes, I'm pretty sure!
Published: May 19, 2025 12:23 pm

Updated: May 19, 2025

Added new codes!

It’s official: we’ve reached intergalactic levels of brainrot that protrude all aspects of life, and they’re slowly becoming inescapable. Why ”Are you sure?” meme reached such popularity is beyond me, but if you’re well-versed in the latest memes, you’ll love this game, along with Are You Sure? codes.

All Are You Sure? Codes List

Working Are You Sure? Codes

  • DISCORDGOATED: Double Are You Sure?’s (20 minutes) (New)
  • 10KMEMBERS: Double Are You Sure?’s (10 minutes)
  • UPDATE2: 600 Viltrum Tokens
  • 5KLIKES: Double Are You Sure?’s (10 minutes)
  • FINN383: 250 Viltrum Tokens

Expired Are You Sure? Codes

  • There are currently no expired Are You Sure? codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Are You Sure?

Are you certain you want to redeem Are You Sure? codes? If so, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Are You Sure? codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Are You Sure? on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button (1) in the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  3. Type in a code into the Insert Code field (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to collect your rewards.

Explore through our carefully curated Roblox Codes section to find hundreds of amazing titles and collect numerous freebies!

