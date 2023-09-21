Are There Any The Crew Motorfest Codes? Answered

If you spent hours on The Crew 2, you’re probably already spinning your wheels in The Crew Motorfest. And how can you not? It’s just so easy to drop into a game, and enjoy the sights while you’re at it. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to redeem some free gifts to sweeten the experience. Unfortunately, we have to be the bearer of bad news: there aren’t any codes in The Crew Motorfest.

Why Are There No The Crew Motorfest Codes?

Considering The Crew Motorfest is a live service title, it isn’t surprising that no codes exist. That’s not to say all live service games are like that, just look at mobile games.

Additionally, it’s unlikely any codes will be added in the future due to the game’s past. The Crew 2 didn’t have any codes, and that game ran for five years before the release of its sequel.

With that said, The Crew Motorfest does have a way to redeem gifts. Whether that’s strictly for redeeming preorder bonuses is still up in the air.

How to Redeem Codes in The Crew Motorfest

As we mentioned before, you can redeem codes in The Crew Motorfest. As of right now, it’s only purpose is for cashing in your preorder bonuses.

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Ubisoft has a dedicated code redemption page you can use. Simply log into your account and type in your code to collect your bonuses. Yes, it’s that easy!

It sucks there aren’t any The Crew Motorfest codes, and that we had to break the terrible news. We’ll keep our eyes peeled if anything changes and update our page accordingly, so bookmark this page for later. Until then, check out our other content. We have a list of every vehicle in the game, as well as every soundtrack.