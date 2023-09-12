The Crew Motorfest Full Soundtrack, Listed

Every good racing game needs a good soundtrack. It can be the lifeblood of your driving finesse, and the inspiration that can help get you over the finish line in first place. The Crew Motorfest is the newest to enter the hall of fame for good soundtracks. So, read on to find out which songs are in the game.

What is the Soundtrack for The Crew Motorfest?

The game has eight stations that you can listen to, and they all have fairly extensive track lists within them. A lot are quite EDM focused, but there are definitely some tunes in there for the rock crowd and oldies fans as well! Check out the list below:

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Deep Stage

1SHERAMEE – Gekokujo (with LVDEX)

_91Nova – The Edge

Alexander – Gravity (with LAUTRE)

Apashe – Distance (feat. Geoffroy)

B3RROR – Alone

bbno$ – Edamame (feat. Rich Brian)

Cedric Clinton – Pono Love

Cushy – Frontpage

Cushy – Glow

Cushy – Skullcrusher

Dirty Two Club – Haole At Me

Dirty Two Club – Speedtribe

DJ Denz The Rooster – Tokyo Fight

Dread Pitt – Play Pretend (with Josimar Gomes & Aristoteles)

Gravy Beats – Ari-0

Grillabeats – Trapanese II

HDBeenDope – Byrd

Heyson – Red Iris

IntoAlter – When We Leavin (with Too Martian & Peter Piffen)

Keiden – Ascension (with TRVTH)

KOANS – Lambo (with Bigstat)

LBLVNC – Adonis

LBLVNC – Da Vinci (with BULWARD)

Lenny – Jungle

Moo$H – Nice

Nase Foai – Sweki (Evolution)

Nbhd Nick – Way Up

Nextro – Saints

NXTSUO – Strangers (with SLPWLKR)

Oozi. – Dreams

Reach – Nobushi

Run The Jewels – The Ground Below

SL!DE – Cage

STRLGHT – NRG

STRLGHT – Siren

Tame Impala – Breathe Deeper (feat. Lil Yachty) (Lil Yachty Remix)

Tasha The Amazon – Ways

Tilden Parc – SPEED DiiAL

Tisoki – Comedown

Tisoki – WAVEY

Trev Case – Renegade

vlaadul – Kimono

Vo Williams – Finisher

Vo Williams – Greatness

vxtor – Arashi

Yurie – Lapse (with Dyzphoria)

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Drop

Aultar – Static (Sub Master)

Baauer – Magic

Baauer – Planet’s Mad

Dirty Two Club – Nero

Elliptik – Expanding

F.O.O.L – Conflict

F.O.O.L – Revenger

FLYIN – Waiting For A Sign

Heyson – Sharir

Hyper – Breed (feat. Beatman & Ludmilla)

Hyper – Spoiler

Karma Fields – Code 10-31

Keeno – Leviathan (with Polaris)

Kim Petras – Demons

Metrik – Hackers

NEUNOSIEM – Castle

Prophectical – Observer

Revizia – Order

Rinzen – Renegade

Shakito – Hysteria

Starcadian – Neonhead

Starcardian – Trapped In America

STRLGHT – Hype

STRLGHT – Rave

STRLGHT – Sumo

Thip Trong – Guillotines

Thykier – 51

Timpani – Seattle

Wiwek – Trouble (with Gregor Salto) (feat. MC Spyder)

Wolfgang Gartner – Cosa Nostra

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Electronic Dance Motorfest (EDM)

Alder – A Better You

Boye & Sigvardt – Dudida

Capa – Falcon Punch

Ellis – The Taste

FVLSVR – Dune

Heyson – Noises

Jacksell – Kawal

JNATHYN – Rise

Local Dialect – Tyche

Martin Garrix – Follow (with Zedd)

NIGHTCAP – Hypnotize

No Mana – Nostalgia Drive

Pableno – I Go Beast

Pableno – We Don’t Give A

Sons of Hades – Roused

Valante – Brutus

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Goldies

Bill Haley & His Comets – Rock Around the Clock

Chris Shards – The Ballroom Twist

Dirty Two Club – Freeway Jam

Dyke & The Blazers – We Got More Soul

Glove Box – Sold Out Records

Mattie Maguire – Racing Hearts

Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin

Red Revision – Lucky Man

Ritchie Everett – Lacklustre Foray

Ritchie Everett – You’ve Done Enough

TAGE – AAH!

The Platters – Hula Hop

The Trammps – Disco Inferno

Van Psyke – Drop Dead

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Hit & Outrun

13ounce – Fly

AGST – Fights

Audiomachine – Brocket Hall

Audiomachine – Persecution

Crystal Shards – Sigma

Dirty Two Club – Blistering

Dirty Two Club – Control Freak

Dirty Two Club – Kapu

dvine – Confessions

dvine – Unknown Reality

Forever Sunset – Deep Space Samurai

Forever Sunset – Neon Lights Neon Dreams

FormantX – Highlander Droid

FormantX – White Rooftops

Gramatik – Corporate Demons (feat. Luxas)

Heyson – Pastel Blue

John Carpenter – Weeping Ghost

Kaede – 12:00 AM

Karma Fields – Edge Of The World

Lupus Nocte – Juicy.exe

Machinedrum – Inner Eye

Matt Fax – Shibuya

Pylot – Brawl (feat. McRocklin)

Shryne – Bloodsugar

Shryne – Desire

Sum Wave – Wrap

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Garden (Calibre Remix)

Vitaliy Zavadskyy – New Roads (Reprise)

Zombie Raiders – Wave Saver

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Power of the Riff

Airways – Slow

Amyl & The Sniffers – Hertz

Bones UK – Limbs

Bonkers Beat Club – Bruiser

Cedar Veils – Only The One

Chris Shards – Sandstorm

Death From Above 1979 – One + One

Dirty Two Club – Live Fast Live Loud

Jeff Beck – Live In The Dark

Kid Crypt – I’m Coming

Liberty Walk – Liberty Walk (リバティーウォーク 自由に歩く)

Psüche – Vibrations of the Universe

Royal Blood – Trouble’s Coming

Royal Blood – Typhoons

Ryan Taubert – Thunderbird

Safari Youth – Animal

Safari Youth – Underdog

The Black Keys – Wild Child

The Crystal Method – Watch Me Now

The Eastern Plain – In And Out Of Love (Tigerblood Jewel Remix)

The Eastern Plain – My Last Song (Tigerblood Jewel Remix)

Tigerblood Jewel – Behind The Line

Tigerblood Jewel – Deadbeat

Tigerblood Jewel – Gold In Our Pockets

Tigerblood Jewel – Marauder

Tigerblood Jewel – On The Trail

White Denim – Shake Shake Shake

Wolff – Do Your Thing

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Ravin’

AFFKT – Bac (SNYL Remix)

AFFKT – Hoydelight

AFFKT – Torpedo

ARTBAT – Planeta

Aurora Halal – Eternal Blue (Wata Igarashi Crossing Remix)

Carrot Green – Sinos / Sina

Chelle Ives – Anthem Num

DC Salas – Tropical Weirdness

Julian Winding – The Demon Dance

Mathew Jonson – The Prophet

Matteo Tura – Haunted

Matteo Tura – Larsen

Monstergetdown – Paradox (with Rinzen)

Risa Taniguchi – Ambush

SUDO – Kobe (with Hito)

Tzusing – I Am Invincible in East Sunrise (日出東方 唯我不敗)

VELDA – Melodic Dreams

Wiwek – Partisan

Yuuki Sakai – Di Go

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Vibin’

A.M.R – Portrait Of You

Adriatique – Awakening Machines

Aguava – Sunnyside

Baiuca – Mangueiro (feat. Aliboria)

Biosynth – The Drums

Biosynth – Yuki

Bonobo – ATK

Clap! Clap! – Ode To The Pleiades (Photay Remix)

Cospe – System Error

Del Playa – Ukulele & Chill

Dirty Two Club – Bombucha

Dirty Two Club – Talk Story

DJ Raff – Menguante

DJ Raff – Mundo Paralelo

Duckmaw – Ray Of Light

Dye O – Khamaseen

Frameworks – Kites

Glacier – Still

Jones Meadow – Braver

Jones Meadow – Fences

Jones Meadow – Moves

Jones Meadow – See Em’ Dancing

Lou Ricard – Lemon Licka

Montoya – La Pastora

Nicola Cruz – El Baile De Nahual

Nicola Cruz – Obsidiana (Baiuca Remix)

Nicola Cruz – Rio Branco

Nicola Cruz – Tzantza (Simple Symmetry Remix)

Overmono – Everything U Need

Pableno – OAP3

Populous – Racatin

Push N’ Glide – Weli

Sons of Hades – The Son of Zeus

Soul Catalyst – Eiko

Soul Catalyst – Unfold

Thomspon Town Flowers – Fresh From Yard

Twelwe – Fragaria

Vessels – Mobilise

Vvano – Tr33 Shaker

Vvano – Xilo

Willaris. K – Dour Nights

You may recognize some Forza Horizon alumni on here as well, such as Royal Blood, Metrik, and Keeno. That’s not to say, however, that there aren’t many more fresh tracks on this list that will get you amped for your races!

If you would like to incorporate the playlist into your regular listening, then you’re in luck! A Spotify user by the name of KaledZacheriaAssoub has collated all of the songs together in a playlist for your listening pleasure. So, get listenin’!

There’s plenty more content for speed fanatics below, including our full vehicle listing for The Crew Motorfest. It’s a beefy one!