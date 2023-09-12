The Crew Motorfest Full Soundtrack, Listed

Every good racing game needs a good soundtrack. It can be the lifeblood of your driving finesse, and the inspiration that can help get you over the finish line in first place. The Crew Motorfest is the newest to enter the hall of fame for good soundtracks. So, read on to find out which songs are in the game.
What is the Soundtrack for The Crew Motorfest?
The game has eight stations that you can listen to, and they all have fairly extensive track lists within them. A lot are quite EDM focused, but there are definitely some tunes in there for the rock crowd and oldies fans as well! Check out the list below:
Deep Stage
- 1SHERAMEE – Gekokujo (with LVDEX)
- _91Nova – The Edge
- Alexander – Gravity (with LAUTRE)
- Apashe – Distance (feat. Geoffroy)
- B3RROR – Alone
- bbno$ – Edamame (feat. Rich Brian)
- Cedric Clinton – Pono Love
- Cushy – Frontpage
- Cushy – Glow
- Cushy – Skullcrusher
- Dirty Two Club – Haole At Me
- Dirty Two Club – Speedtribe
- DJ Denz The Rooster – Tokyo Fight
- Dread Pitt – Play Pretend (with Josimar Gomes & Aristoteles)
- Gravy Beats – Ari-0
- Grillabeats – Trapanese II
- HDBeenDope – Byrd
- Heyson – Red Iris
- IntoAlter – When We Leavin (with Too Martian & Peter Piffen)
- Keiden – Ascension (with TRVTH)
- KOANS – Lambo (with Bigstat)
- LBLVNC – Adonis
- LBLVNC – Da Vinci (with BULWARD)
- Lenny – Jungle
- Moo$H – Nice
- Nase Foai – Sweki (Evolution)
- Nbhd Nick – Way Up
- Nextro – Saints
- NXTSUO – Strangers (with SLPWLKR)
- Oozi. – Dreams
- Reach – Nobushi
- Run The Jewels – The Ground Below
- SL!DE – Cage
- STRLGHT – NRG
- STRLGHT – Siren
- Tame Impala – Breathe Deeper (feat. Lil Yachty) (Lil Yachty Remix)
- Tasha The Amazon – Ways
- Tilden Parc – SPEED DiiAL
- Tisoki – Comedown
- Tisoki – WAVEY
- Trev Case – Renegade
- vlaadul – Kimono
- Vo Williams – Finisher
- Vo Williams – Greatness
- vxtor – Arashi
- Yurie – Lapse (with Dyzphoria)
The Drop
- Aultar – Static (Sub Master)
- Baauer – Magic
- Baauer – Planet’s Mad
- Dirty Two Club – Nero
- Elliptik – Expanding
- F.O.O.L – Conflict
- F.O.O.L – Revenger
- FLYIN – Waiting For A Sign
- Heyson – Sharir
- Hyper – Breed (feat. Beatman & Ludmilla)
- Hyper – Spoiler
- Karma Fields – Code 10-31
- Keeno – Leviathan (with Polaris)
- Kim Petras – Demons
- Metrik – Hackers
- NEUNOSIEM – Castle
- Prophectical – Observer
- Revizia – Order
- Rinzen – Renegade
- Shakito – Hysteria
- Starcadian – Neonhead
- Starcardian – Trapped In America
- STRLGHT – Hype
- STRLGHT – Rave
- STRLGHT – Sumo
- Thip Trong – Guillotines
- Thykier – 51
- Timpani – Seattle
- Wiwek – Trouble (with Gregor Salto) (feat. MC Spyder)
- Wolfgang Gartner – Cosa Nostra
Electronic Dance Motorfest (EDM)
- Alder – A Better You
- Boye & Sigvardt – Dudida
- Capa – Falcon Punch
- Ellis – The Taste
- FVLSVR – Dune
- Heyson – Noises
- Jacksell – Kawal
- JNATHYN – Rise
- Local Dialect – Tyche
- Martin Garrix – Follow (with Zedd)
- NIGHTCAP – Hypnotize
- No Mana – Nostalgia Drive
- Pableno – I Go Beast
- Pableno – We Don’t Give A
- Sons of Hades – Roused
- Valante – Brutus
Goldies
- Bill Haley & His Comets – Rock Around the Clock
- Chris Shards – The Ballroom Twist
- Dirty Two Club – Freeway Jam
- Dyke & The Blazers – We Got More Soul
- Glove Box – Sold Out Records
- Mattie Maguire – Racing Hearts
- Nancy Sinatra – These Boots Are Made For Walkin
- Red Revision – Lucky Man
- Ritchie Everett – Lacklustre Foray
- Ritchie Everett – You’ve Done Enough
- TAGE – AAH!
- The Platters – Hula Hop
- The Trammps – Disco Inferno
- Van Psyke – Drop Dead
Hit & Outrun
- 13ounce – Fly
- AGST – Fights
- Audiomachine – Brocket Hall
- Audiomachine – Persecution
- Crystal Shards – Sigma
- Dirty Two Club – Blistering
- Dirty Two Club – Control Freak
- Dirty Two Club – Kapu
- dvine – Confessions
- dvine – Unknown Reality
- Forever Sunset – Deep Space Samurai
- Forever Sunset – Neon Lights Neon Dreams
- FormantX – Highlander Droid
- FormantX – White Rooftops
- Gramatik – Corporate Demons (feat. Luxas)
- Heyson – Pastel Blue
- John Carpenter – Weeping Ghost
- Kaede – 12:00 AM
- Karma Fields – Edge Of The World
- Lupus Nocte – Juicy.exe
- Machinedrum – Inner Eye
- Matt Fax – Shibuya
- Pylot – Brawl (feat. McRocklin)
- Shryne – Bloodsugar
- Shryne – Desire
- Sum Wave – Wrap
- Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Garden (Calibre Remix)
- Vitaliy Zavadskyy – New Roads (Reprise)
- Zombie Raiders – Wave Saver
Power of the Riff
- Airways – Slow
- Amyl & The Sniffers – Hertz
- Bones UK – Limbs
- Bonkers Beat Club – Bruiser
- Cedar Veils – Only The One
- Chris Shards – Sandstorm
- Death From Above 1979 – One + One
- Dirty Two Club – Live Fast Live Loud
- Jeff Beck – Live In The Dark
- Kid Crypt – I’m Coming
- Liberty Walk – Liberty Walk (リバティーウォーク 自由に歩く)
- Psüche – Vibrations of the Universe
- Royal Blood – Trouble’s Coming
- Royal Blood – Typhoons
- Ryan Taubert – Thunderbird
- Safari Youth – Animal
- Safari Youth – Underdog
- The Black Keys – Wild Child
- The Crystal Method – Watch Me Now
- The Eastern Plain – In And Out Of Love (Tigerblood Jewel Remix)
- The Eastern Plain – My Last Song (Tigerblood Jewel Remix)
- Tigerblood Jewel – Behind The Line
- Tigerblood Jewel – Deadbeat
- Tigerblood Jewel – Gold In Our Pockets
- Tigerblood Jewel – Marauder
- Tigerblood Jewel – On The Trail
- White Denim – Shake Shake Shake
- Wolff – Do Your Thing
Ravin’
- AFFKT – Bac (SNYL Remix)
- AFFKT – Hoydelight
- AFFKT – Torpedo
- ARTBAT – Planeta
- Aurora Halal – Eternal Blue (Wata Igarashi Crossing Remix)
- Carrot Green – Sinos / Sina
- Chelle Ives – Anthem Num
- DC Salas – Tropical Weirdness
- Julian Winding – The Demon Dance
- Mathew Jonson – The Prophet
- Matteo Tura – Haunted
- Matteo Tura – Larsen
- Monstergetdown – Paradox (with Rinzen)
- Risa Taniguchi – Ambush
- SUDO – Kobe (with Hito)
- Tzusing – I Am Invincible in East Sunrise (日出東方 唯我不敗)
- VELDA – Melodic Dreams
- Wiwek – Partisan
- Yuuki Sakai – Di Go
Vibin’
- A.M.R – Portrait Of You
- Adriatique – Awakening Machines
- Aguava – Sunnyside
- Baiuca – Mangueiro (feat. Aliboria)
- Biosynth – The Drums
- Biosynth – Yuki
- Bonobo – ATK
- Clap! Clap! – Ode To The Pleiades (Photay Remix)
- Cospe – System Error
- Del Playa – Ukulele & Chill
- Dirty Two Club – Bombucha
- Dirty Two Club – Talk Story
- DJ Raff – Menguante
- DJ Raff – Mundo Paralelo
- Duckmaw – Ray Of Light
- Dye O – Khamaseen
- Frameworks – Kites
- Glacier – Still
- Jones Meadow – Braver
- Jones Meadow – Fences
- Jones Meadow – Moves
- Jones Meadow – See Em’ Dancing
- Lou Ricard – Lemon Licka
- Montoya – La Pastora
- Nicola Cruz – El Baile De Nahual
- Nicola Cruz – Obsidiana (Baiuca Remix)
- Nicola Cruz – Rio Branco
- Nicola Cruz – Tzantza (Simple Symmetry Remix)
- Overmono – Everything U Need
- Pableno – OAP3
- Populous – Racatin
- Push N’ Glide – Weli
- Sons of Hades – The Son of Zeus
- Soul Catalyst – Eiko
- Soul Catalyst – Unfold
- Thomspon Town Flowers – Fresh From Yard
- Twelwe – Fragaria
- Vessels – Mobilise
- Vvano – Tr33 Shaker
- Vvano – Xilo
- Willaris. K – Dour Nights
You may recognize some Forza Horizon alumni on here as well, such as Royal Blood, Metrik, and Keeno. That’s not to say, however, that there aren’t many more fresh tracks on this list that will get you amped for your races!
If you would like to incorporate the playlist into your regular listening, then you’re in luck! A Spotify user by the name of KaledZacheriaAssoub has collated all of the songs together in a playlist for your listening pleasure. So, get listenin’!
