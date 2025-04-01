Arcade Store Simulator Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 1, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Thanks to the fantastic Arcade Store Simulator codes, you can build the best Arcade store. Order the best arcade games and products to sell, like cute rubber ducks and energy drinks for Sigma gamers who want to grind Pacman and Mario.

All Arcade Store Simulator Codes List

Active Arcade Store Simulator Codes

Release : 250 Cash

: 250 Cash LikeTheGame!: Double Star Boost

Expired Arcade Store Simulator Codes

There are no expired Arcade Store Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Arcade Store Simulator

The Arcade Store Simulator code redemption system is hidden in plain sight. All you have to do to open it is this:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Arcade Store Simulator in Roblox. Press the Phone button. Press the Codes button. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Verify to claim freebies.

Jump into our Roblox Codes section on Twinfinite and discover a million other fantastic Roblox games that have codes waiting to be redeemed.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy