Anime Slaying Codes (May 2025) 

Updated May 29, 2025
Added new codes!
The beginning sword you get is extremely cool, but it’s not enough to defeat anyone. Especially not overpowered anime characters in Roblox. Which is exactly why Anime Slaying codes exists, to help you out by letting you unlock minions and better equipment.
All Anime Slaying Codes List
Active Anime Slaying Codes
- fullrelease: 2500 Coins (NEW)
- sorryfordelay: 2500 Coins
Expired Anime Slaying Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Slaying codes.
How to Redeem Anime Slaying Codes
Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Slaying codes. Just follow these easy steps:
- Launch Anime Slaying on Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Enter code text box,
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: May 29, 2025 08:37 am