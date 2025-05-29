Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Anime Slaying Official Image
Image via Anime Slaying
Category:
Codes

Anime Slaying Codes (May 2025) 

It's time to slay with anime slaying codes, and I mean that in the most literal meaning of the word. Cutting, attacking, all of that.
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: May 29, 2025 08:37 am

Updated May 29, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The beginning sword you get is extremely cool, but it’s not enough to defeat anyone. Especially not overpowered anime characters in Roblox. Which is exactly why Anime Slaying codes exists, to help you out by letting you unlock minions and better equipment.

All Anime Slaying Codes List

Active Anime Slaying Codes 

  • fullrelease: 2500 Coins (NEW)
  • sorryfordelay: 2500 Coins

Expired Anime Slaying Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Slaying codes.

Related: Anime Vanguards Codes

How to Redeem Anime Slaying Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Slaying codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Anime Slaying codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Slaying on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter code text box,
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content