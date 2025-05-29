Anime Slaying Codes (May 2025) 

It's time to slay with anime slaying codes, and I mean that in the most literal meaning of the word. Cutting, attacking, all of that.

Updated May 29, 2025 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The beginning sword you get is extremely cool, but it’s not enough to defeat anyone. Especially not overpowered anime characters in Roblox. Which is exactly why Anime Slaying codes exists, to help you out by letting you unlock minions and better equipment.

All Anime Slaying Codes List

Active Anime Slaying Codes

fullrelease: 2500 Coins ( NEW )

2500 Coins ( ) sorryfordelay: 2500 Coins

Expired Anime Slaying Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Slaying codes.

How to Redeem Anime Slaying Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Anime Slaying codes. Just follow these easy steps:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Slaying on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter code text box, Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

For more fun titles with free rewards, you can always visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy