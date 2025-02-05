Anime Lootify Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 5, 2025 Added new codes!

The anime food is so alluring! It’s a key reason why I wish isekai could be a real thing. While the decadent Ghibli feasts remain out of reach, the Anime Lootify codes offer an equally fabulous fantasy—letting us claim all the shonen weapons and powers under the sun.

All Anime Lootify Codes List

Working Anime Lootify Codes

10KLIKES : 1 EXP Potion II

: 1 EXP Potion II 1MVISITS : 1 Gold Potion II

: 1 Gold Potion II 2KLIKES : 1 EXP Potion I

: 1 EXP Potion I 200KVISITS: 1 EXP Potion and 1 Gold Potion I

Expired Anime Lootify Codes

There are currently no expired Anime Lootify codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lootify

Redeeming Anime Lootify codes is easy as long as you stick with our instructions below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Anime Lootify on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Enter a code into the text box. Press the OK button to claim the reward.

If you’re interested in getting more free rewards for other popular Roblox games, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

