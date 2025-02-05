Forgot password
Anime Lootify Codes (February 2025)

Rule the multiverse with the help of the Anime Lootify codes!
Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 02:49 am

Updated: February 5, 2025

Added new codes!

The anime food is so alluring! It’s a key reason why I wish isekai could be a real thing. While the decadent Ghibli feasts remain out of reach, the Anime Lootify codes offer an equally fabulous fantasy—letting us claim all the shonen weapons and powers under the sun.

All Anime Lootify Codes List

Working Anime Lootify Codes 

  • 10KLIKES: 1 EXP Potion II
  • 1MVISITS: 1 Gold Potion II
  • 2KLIKES: 1 EXP Potion I
  • 200KVISITS: 1 EXP Potion and 1 Gold Potion I

Expired Anime Lootify Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Anime Lootify codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lootify

Redeeming Anime Lootify codes is easy as long as you stick with our instructions below:

How to redeem Anime Lootify codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Anime Lootify on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Enter a code into the text box.
  4. Press the OK button to claim the reward.

