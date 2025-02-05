Anime Lootify Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 5, 2025
The anime food is so alluring! It’s a key reason why I wish isekai could be a real thing. While the decadent Ghibli feasts remain out of reach, the Anime Lootify codes offer an equally fabulous fantasy—letting us claim all the shonen weapons and powers under the sun.
All Anime Lootify Codes List
Working Anime Lootify Codes
- 10KLIKES: 1 EXP Potion II
- 1MVISITS: 1 Gold Potion II
- 2KLIKES: 1 EXP Potion I
- 200KVISITS: 1 EXP Potion and 1 Gold Potion I
Expired Anime Lootify Codes
- There are currently no expired Anime Lootify codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Lootify
Redeeming Anime Lootify codes is easy as long as you stick with our instructions below:
- Launch Anime Lootify on Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Enter a code into the text box.
- Press the OK button to claim the reward.
