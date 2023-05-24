All Super Punch Simulator Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Super Punch Simulator is the latest clicking game, one that has you showing off your superior strength by punching through walls. However, you won’t be punching through stone right off the bat. You have to practice, but it also doesn’t hurt to use these Super Punch Simulator codes to speed up the process.

All Working Super Punch Simulator Codes in Roblox

The following gifts can be redeemed in Super Punch Simulator as of May 2023:

RELEASE : Using this code gives you a free Fox pet.

: Using this code gives you a free Fox pet. If you’re a premium player, you’ll get a +20% Power bonus.

Verify you follow AckDevs on Twitter for +10% more Gems.

Verify you’re in Super Punch Simulator’s Discord to earn +10% more Power.

Though you aren’t getting much this time around, the Fox pet is pretty useful, especially early on. Having the pet out greatly increases the power you earn from each swing.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Super Punch Simulator

Unfortunately, these Roblox codes have since been removed and no longer provide bonuses in the game:

None of the codes have expired yet.

It’s important to point out that a ‘RELEASE’ code is quite common among Roblox games that are still new. They never last long, though, so redeem it while you can before it makes it to the graveyard.

How to Redeem Codes and Verify In-Game

Not only is redeeming gifts in Super Punch Simulator easy, it’s the same process for verifying your support. If you were hoping to redeem codes and verify that you follow the developers, here’s what you do:

Select ‘Shop’ on the left-hand side. Scroll down to the bottom of the list. Input your codes in the ‘Codes’ box and select ‘Redeem.’ To verify Discord and Twitter, both are located below the Codes box.

With your Super Punch Simulator codes in hand, it’s time to show off your strength. If you play Roblox frequently, and have a favorite game, give the links down below a chance. You might find a codes list for your favorite title!

