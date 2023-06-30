All Roblox Unwavering Soul Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox

Even though it launched way back in 2015, Toby Fox’s Undertale remains one of the most prized and esteemed indie titles to come out in the last decade. While there have been few games that have truly built upon its unique and novel ideas about friendship, there are a handful of Undertale-inspired games over on Roblox and Unwavering Soul is a pretty popular one. For those wondering what all the latest Roblox Unwavering Soul codes are, we’ll clue you in down below. Let’s get into it!

All Working Roblox Unwavering Soul Codes

Here are all the codes you can redeem for free items right now in Unwavering Soul:

Updated on June 30, 2023 Added three new codes!

hotstuff1000 – 800 levels and 200 TP (NEW)

– 800 levels and 200 TP (NEW) ALOTXP – XP (NEW)

– XP (NEW) 20M100K80K – Free Rewards (NEW)

Free Rewards (NEW) wownewupdate? – 275,000 Gold

– 275,000 Gold POWEROFNEO – Kromer

– Kromer ITS2023EPIC!!! – XP, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP

– XP, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP newsanswinterepic – Epic Set

– Epic Set crazystuff – 300 Levels and 100 TP

– 300 Levels and 100 TP NEWGROUP! – 2,000 Kromer

– 2,000 Kromer 30k – 30 Levels and 300 Kromer

– 30 Levels and 300 Kromer y3t – XP

– XP h1ll0w33n2022 – 100 Levels, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP

– 100 Levels, 1 million Gold, and 50 TP AWESOMEUPDATELOL – 999 Levels and 10 million Gold

– 999 Levels and 10 million Gold 10M – 200+ Levels and 5 million Gold

All Expired Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid codes in Unwavering Soul.

How to Redeem Codes

Like many Roblox games out there, redeeming codes in Unwavering Soul is straightforward. If you’re having trouble, however, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, boot up Unwavering Soul on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Settings’ icon in the top-right of your screen (as highlighted in the image below).

Then, click on the “Redeem codes” button.

In the text box, type in a code from the list of working codes up above. Make sure it’s 100% correct as the code will no work otherwise.

Press ‘Redeem’ and the items and boosts will be added toy our account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And just like that, you know all about all the latest Roblox Unwavering Soul codes. For more, here’s why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Or if you’d prefer, make sure to scroll down and explore the links below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts