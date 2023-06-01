All Roadman Odyssey Codes (June 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you’re a big fan of fighting games, then Roadman Odyssey is right up your alley. You’ll learn different styles, traits, and skills, all in an effort to become the greatest fighter ever and make others weep with envy. Whether new or experienced, take these Roadman Odyssey codes to gain the upperhand.

All Working Roadman Odyssey Codes in Roblox

As of June 1, 2023, we’ve confirmed that the following goodies can be redeemed, for free, in Roadman Odyssey:

Freedom! : Redeeming this code will net you x25 Clan Rerolls

: Redeeming this code will net you x25 Clan Rerolls Nirvana! : Use this code for another x25 Clan Rerolls

: Use this code for another x25 Clan Rerolls LBackstab!: With this code, you’ll get x30 Clan Rerolls, x5 Trait Rerolls, x2 Style Wipes, and x2 Skill Wipes

The Clan Rerolls might be of some great value for new players, especially if they’re stuck in a weaker clan or just don’t like the one they’re in. For experienced players, it’s an opportunity to try something different.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Roadman Odyssey

Sadly, Roadman Odyssey has a long list of expired codes, and even more joined the graveyard as of June 2023.

500Favs!

200Likes!

Fixes2!

BookNotifier!

300Favs!

Balances1!

200Favs!

HELLYSUCKS!

StormysUndies!

150Likes!

EvanSolos!

ThankYou10KVisits!

DomeRIDAAAA!

SubToKYWLYT

MrStormyW

SubToSSJGhostWoo

YESSIR!

FreizaShouldHaveRun!

SatsuiNoHadou!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

It isn’t hard to collect free stuff in Roadman Odyssey, though the UI could be a tad more clearer. To redeem your Roblox codes, follow along with these steps:

On the left-hand side, select the Shop option. Now, on the right-hand side, you’ll see the code redemption window. Type in a working code and select Confirm. Be careful; codes are case-sensitive!

Now that you have all the Roadman Odyssey codes at your disposal, what do you plan on doing with them? Are you stuck in a shoddy clan? Want to try a different style, maybe traits? These codes can get you started!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts