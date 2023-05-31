All Roblox Burnout Champions Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Is racing in your blood? Do you love pushing the strength of your tires to the limit? In Roblox Burnout Champions, there’s a guarantee that you’ll replace quite a few sets of tires. As the title would suggest, this Roblox experience is all about burnouts and skids, but can you be the best? Even the best needs some help in the form of Roblox Burnout Champions codes.

All Working Roblox Burnout Champions Codes in Roblox

If you hop into a game of Burnout Champions, at any point in May 2023, you can redeem these codes for free in-game resources:

SickSkids: Using this code gives you $5000 Cash

Every Expired Roblox Code in Roblox Burnout Champions

Sadly, you won’t be able to cash in these Roblox codes in-game anymore:

Lucky for you, none of the codes have expired yet

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To collect your free gifts in Roblox Burnout Champions, it’s done slightly differently to, say, New Horizons, due to how the game is designed. We’ll get you settled by following along with these steps:

Launch Roblox Burnout Champions and stay on the main menu. When you’re given the choice to choose a game mode, pick Career Mode. Once you log in, select ‘Enter Code’ located in the top-left corner. Type in or copy and paste a code into the text field. Codes are case-sensitive; more importantly, you only have a few tries.

And there you have: all Roblox Burnout Champions codes and the steps necessary to use them. It isn’t much this time around, especially for experienced players, but if you’re a new player it’ll be a huge help. To find more codes list, use the search function or check out the links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts