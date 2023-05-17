All LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth Codes

Image Source: EA

What do you get when you combine the gameplay of Raid: Shadow Legends and the world of Middle-Earth? You get The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth, a free-to-play strategy RPG. Like any free-to-play game, you’ll be able to redeem special LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth codes to earn some nice loot at no extra charge!

All Working LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth Codes

As of May 2023, the following codes can be redeemed for special in-game rewards:

Sadly, there are no new codes just yet.

While there aren’t any codes at this time, there are free rewards you can collect in-game. Every 4 hours you can collect a bonus chest by visiting the store. Additionally, you should keep an eye on your inbox. If you’re new to Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth, you can pick up a founders pack that provides free resources.

All Expired Lord of the Ring: Heroes of Middle-Earth Codes

If you attempt to use any of these codes in Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth, they won’t provide any bonuses:

Hooray! None of Heroes of Middle-Earth’s codes have expired yet.

Like any codes, it’s best to redeem them as soon as you can. Free-to-play games like Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth never keep their codes for long.

How to Redeem Codes in LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth

As with everything, LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth doesn’t have a way to redeem free gifts just yet. It’s still a fresh experience, so we’ll keep you updated if and when the option is added.

In the meantime, keep an eye on this page, so you get the latest LotR Heroes of Middle-Earth codes when they drop. Why not give other mobile games a shot? Marvel Snap is a boatload of fun for a card game, and matches only ever last a few minutes.

