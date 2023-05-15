All Epic Heroes Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Dinosaur-Games

With these codes, you’ll get a jump on the bosses in Epic Heroes – Saving Animals.

If you’ve been spending time with Epic Heroes lately, then you’re due for some free goodies. It gets fairly challenging after a while, and you’ve been working hard to gear your heroes and save those dogs. With that in mind, take these free Epic Heroes codes to collect some easy resources.

All Working Epic Heroes Codes (May 2023)

The following codes in Epic Heroes – Save Animals are working as of May 2023:

LOVEUMOM: This code awards 300 Diamonds and x2 Excellent Faction Scrolls

Diamonds are nice (and always welcomed), but those Excellent Faction Scrolls come in handy for winning some high-ranking heroes.

All Expired Codes for Epic Heroes

Unfortunately, the following Roblox codes no longer work as of May 2023.

Xhero2022 : Redeemed for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

: Redeemed for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds X51HERO : This code awarded 200 Diamonds and x3 Common Summon Scrolls

: This code awarded 200 Diamonds and x3 Common Summon Scrolls ReBuildDC : Redeem for free 300 Diamonds

: Redeem for free 300 Diamonds 1YEAR : Redeemed for x10 Common Summon Scrolls and 1000 Diamonds

: Redeemed for x10 Common Summon Scrolls and 1000 Diamonds SWEETHEART : This code awarded x5 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

: This code awarded x5 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 300 Diamonds SpringGift : Redeem for free 24-hour Resource, 1000 Diamonds, and x10 Common Summon Scrolls

: Redeem for free 24-hour Resource, 1000 Diamonds, and x10 Common Summon Scrolls Newyear23 : Redeemed for x3 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 500 Diamonds

: Redeemed for x3 Excellent Faction Scrolls and 500 Diamonds XMAS2022 : This code awarded x5 Common Summon Scrolls and 500 Diamonds

: This code awarded x5 Common Summon Scrolls and 500 Diamonds Hero2022 : Redeem for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

: Redeem for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds Thxgiving : Redeemed for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds

: Redeemed for x3 Scrolls and 200 Diamonds SchoolDays: This code awarded x2 Scrolls and 300 Diamonds

As with all free loot in Epic Heroes, you should be redeeming them as soon as possible. These codes have very short lifespans!

How to Redeem Codes in Epic Heroes

Before you can redeem codes, you need to complete Chapter 5-1. When that’s done and over with:

Head to the main menu of Epic Heroes. Tap on your profile picture in the top-left corner. Select Redeem Code near the top of the menu, on the right-hand side. Type in a working code and redeem!

With those Epic Heroes codes in hand, you’re on your way to getting some sweet loot at no cost to you. If playing mobile games is where you’re most comfortable, have you tried Marvel Snap yet? It features a similar loop as Epic Heroes, only it leans heavier into being a card game, and far more strategy. You’re welcome to check out other content as well using the links below.

