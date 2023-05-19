All Captor Clash Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Fireland Co., Limited

If you’re looking for a fast-action beat-em-up, get your hands on Captor Clash. It blends anime, science-fiction, and a whole lot of fighting. It’s flashy, addicting, and full of characters with unique playstyles. With these Captor Clash codes, you can get a nice sum of resources used for unlocking characters and upgrades.

All Working Captor Clash Codes

In Captor Clash, you can pick up the following bonuses:

q9c482jysx : Using this code nets you x300 Sky Crystals

: Using this code nets you x300 Sky Crystals vnzyqzxwp4 : Redeem this code for another x300 Sky Crystals

: Redeem this code for another x300 Sky Crystals wzm3a46qfw : Use this code to get x300 Sky Crystals

: Use this code to get x300 Sky Crystals gsaeajbjcx : Using this code nets you x300 Sky Crystals

: Using this code nets you x300 Sky Crystals p5w5pkct35 : Redeem this code for another x300 Sky Crystals

: Redeem this code for another x300 Sky Crystals Check your mail for a pre-registration reward for x1500 Sky Crystals, $335k Hanno, x10 Premium Recruit Tickets, x30 Canned Chicken, and x4 LV. 3 ATK+DEF Orbs.

All Expired Codes in Captor Clash

As of May 2023, the following codes no longer provide bonuses:

There are no expired codes just yet.

How to Redeem Captor Clash Codes

In Captor Clash, you’ll need to go through a few menus in order to collect your free stuff, but it’s still really easy. Here’s how you redeem codes in-game:

Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner. In the bottom-left corner of Account Info, select Gift Code. Type in a working code, tap Confirm, then exit Account Info. If it was a success, you’ll get a confirmation message. Now open your mailbox. It’s the letter icon in the top-left corner, just below your profile picture. Open your mail and enjoy your free gifts!

Now, if your rewards don’t appear right away, give it a minute. You can always close Captor Clash, then restart it.

Well, that’s all the Captor Clash codes available right now. As with any free codes, you need to redeem them as soon as possible due to their short lifespans. For more related content, check out links below or peruse Twinfinite for guides to your favorite titles. If anime is your cup of tea, you might enjoy Honkai: Star Rail.

