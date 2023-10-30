Will MW2 CoD Points Transfer to MW3? Explained

The community and fans have been playing Modern Warfare 2 for the better part of a year now, and over time either through the Battle Pass or our credit cards, we have amassed CoD Points. But is this valuable currency set to survive the move to Modern Warfare 3? Let’s take a look at the information.

Will MW2 CoD Points Transfer to MW3?

Yes, MW2 CoD Points will transfer to Modern Warfare 3.

Activision has historically allowed the transfer of CoD Points between new releases. However, things may be slightly different due to their decision to move Call of Duty to a single Headquarters-like location. Activision details it in their blog post, but the short of it is: It’s expected that many Call of Duty titles will be booted up from this singular Headquarters App, and if that is the case, you can expect the App to contain all of your Points for years to come.

So it’s reasonable to assume booting up Modern Warfare 3 will have your total Points available and ready for release. Thankfully, there’s no reason to panic buy skins or operators, you can hoard your dragon’s gold until that special bundle is released.

The one caveat to this is that CoD Points are bound to one account, and you cannot transfer Points to another account you own. This means players on PC cannot move their points over to their Xbox account and vice versa.

What Are CoD Points?

CoD Points are a form of currency used in many of the Call of Duty games that are purchased with real money. With it, you can purchase bundles, skins, and any form of microtransaction Activision stuff into CoD.

Fortunately, you can earn them for free, if only a limited amount, by finishing the Battle Pass each season will earn you 300 CoD Points. A small tip from a free-to-play player like myself.

That’s all we have on whether or not MW2 CoD Points Transfer to MW3. Be sure to check out all the Call of Duty related content down below to stay informed as we move closer to Modern Warfare 3’s release.