What Are Perk Packages in Warzone 2 & How to Get Them

Image Source: Infinity Ward

One of the most important methods to survive in Warzone 2 is obtaining the right gear and tools to get your character how you want them. This means heavy looting and searching building for weapons, but it also means buying what you need. Here’s our full explanation of Perk Packages in Warzone 2.

What Are Warzone 2 Perk Packages? Answered

Perk Packages are sets of four character perks to augment players in Warzone 2 matches. There are 16 Packages available that offer different perks, letting players choose what they want. These Packages cannot be customized, so you can only pick from what is available. Each one offers you the opportunity to specialize in one certain area.

Image Source: Infinity Ward

For instance, the Bomber Perk Package includes:

Bomb Squad – Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

– Take reduced damage from non-Killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades. Strong Arm – Throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory.

– Throw equipment farther and see a preview of the trajectory. Resupply – Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds.

– Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Survivor – Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.

How to get Perk Packages in Warzone 2

All Perk Packages are available to purchase from any Buy Stations littered across the map. They are also available through Deployable Buy Stations.

Image Source: Infinity Ward

Each Perk Package costs $3500, so they might take a little bit to earn. The problem with this is the benefits that each grant are better taken at the start of a game versus later when the player count has dwindled. If you are wanting to perk up, it’s better to go hard into buildings and stock up on money or drop into high-density areas and score quite a few kills for cash.

This is everything you need to know about Perk Packages in Warzone 2. For more guides to help you in your quest for first-place finishes, check out our links below.

