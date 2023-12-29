Modern Warfare 3 Players Are Demonstrating Just How Broken the Melee Is

Modern Warfare 3’s Reddit community is active with players who have plenty of feedback for the first-person shooter, from guns to equipment to melee weapons. Those melee weapons are being brought into question by the community by multiple players reporting their strength as being broken.

Ragnaroknight, a user on the ModernWarfareIII subreddit pointed out that during their recent gameplay, the players who are at the top of the leaderboards are the ones who are using the knife in their loadouts and tailoring their gameplay to that. They go on to say that it’s not just the knife itself, but the rest of the loadout that makes it so powerful.

Being able to increase your movement speed with the lightweight boots or the infantry vest puts knife players at a significant advantage because they can close the gap between themselves and their opponents with devastating speed. Many guns in the game aren’t able to kill enemies fast enough to avoid being taken out by a player with a knife.

The range of the melee weapons is also being brought into question, and the sentiment was echoed by another user on the subreddit, Mother_Preparation29. They posted a clip of themself getting nine kills in a row with the Dual Kodachis along with the comment that they seem to have more range than an average knife.

Some users that shared the sentiment of frustration were met with a negative response, being told that they’re suffering from a skill issue instead of the game. However, even players who use the melee weapons are pointing out how OP it is when they’re able to enter a room with 3 enemies and take them all out by merely strafing with the knife.

Even the camo challenges for the Gutter Knife are being called out for being broken in some way. The challenge for getting five kills without dying five times is unlocking for some players after only getting 25 kills, regardless of how many times they died in between them.

It remains to be seen if these issues are going to be fixed in future patches, but until then, be sure to be extra careful when you see someone running with a knife.